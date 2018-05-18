THE RIGHT TRACK: A peek inside the play lists of Phoenix’s most influential people | Natalie Allen

Natalie Allen is a free-spirited photographer, writer and yoga instructor “running with the wolves in the wild Southwest,” as she puts it.

“As a reportage photographer and writer with a focus on outdoor adventure and social impact storytelling, I am passionate about the stories, people, brands and projects that influence an intersection of art and conversation,” she says.

The Mesa native graduated from ASU last year and is currently living at the Broadstone Arts District as part of its Artist-in-Residence Program, which allows local artists to live rent-free for four months while making a name for themselves in the downtown Phoenix arts community through gallery displays, community events, resident classes and workshops.

Check out a snapshot of this ambitious artist’s Spotify playlist below.

TOP 5 FAVORITE SONGS OF ALL TIME

“El Condor Pasa,” Simon & Garfunkel

“My dad would always play this song growing up and when it debuted in one of my favorite films, Wild, when Reese Witherspoon’s character trudged through the Sierra Nevada wilderness, my heart stopped.”

“If I Ever Was a Child,” Wilco

“Whenever I imagine a scene from my life playing out like a movie (which happens way more often than I’d like to admit) this song always plays in the background.”

“A Life of Illusion,” Joe Walsh

“A song my boyfriend and I endlessly played while driving down the highway in Iceland.”

“Tell It How It Is,” The Growlers

“A song my existentially confused heart would always play during my college years. It would make me feel a whole lot better.”

“Mystery of Love,” Sufjan Stevens

“A song that first debuted on the soundtrack of my favorite film, Call Me By Your Name, and I can’t get it out of my mind.”

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING

“Spotify all the way, baby. I like to stick headphones in and tune out while listening to my favorite movie soundtrack on a plane. I can easily doze off for hours.”

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

“Gah. I don’t know about a specific album, but I would definitely play a mixtape (playlist on Spotify, rather) over and over again featuring all of my favorite ‘70s rock/folk songs.”

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE?

“Probably Wilco – a beautiful indie rock/alternative band. Their song ‘If I Ever Was A Child’ immediately puts me in a nostalgic mood.”

GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE

“Definitely either ‘Baba O’Riley’ by The Who, ‘What’s Up’ by 4 Non-Blondes or ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen. Gotta love those classic rock jams.”