The Modern Mixtape: 9 “App-ortunities” to Discover New Music

The salad days of sound for our generation bring back memories of mixtapes, MySpace playlists and spending hours downloading albums on LimeWire. Discovering new music typically meant popping a Sharpie doodle-adorned CD from your BFF into your boom box and preparing for the sonic roller coaster that blared out of the speakers.

Though we can never forget the previously painstaking process of finding our new favorite song, discovering fresh music has never been easier. Whether you want something nostalgic, innovative or completely off-the-wall, check out these apps that will supply you with some new slaps.

MIXCLOUD

For the musical multitasker

It looks like video didn’t kill the radio star after all. Mixcloud redefines radio by mashing it up with podcasts, talk shows and DJ mixes. Users can stream a slew of content based on location and popularity or select from a glut of genres like ambient, chillout, deep house, trap, drum & bass, soul and rock.

THE MUSIC NINJA

For the innovator

The Music Ninja makes discovering new music as simple as clicking “play.” In fact, the top of the website features the musical equivalent of the tempting “Eat Me” cakes from Alice in Wonderland — an elusive bar that literally says, “Click play to start listening to music!” Yes, it’s really that simple. They are committed to the evolution of music discovery, featuring tunes from emerging artists and well-known names alike. The (what we can only assume to be actual) ninjas stealthily search around the internet for underrated, under-the-radar tunes and bring them to the masses. In fact, their mission statement is somewhat of a manifesto to eradicate run-of-the-mill music from the internet: “We have been trained in the secret arts of auto-tune detection and mediocre bass lines to bring you digestible daily updates of genuine up and coming artists across all genres.”

EVERY NOISE AT ONCE

For the experimental expert

Every Noise At Once is exactly what it sounds like — literally every style of music existing in one place simultaneously. The website describes it as “an ongoing attempt at an algorithmically-generated, readability-adjusted scatter plot of the musical genre-space.” Essentially, it’s a sorting hat for genres on the fringe, utilizing nearly 1,500 genres that are tracked and analyzed on Spotify. The genres are calibrated in directional clusters — down is more organic, up is more electric, left is atmospheric and the right is more upbeat. Users can click an arrow next to every genre to see a scatter plot of artists and what they sound like.

You can definitely get lost in this blackhole of bizarre music genres, but it proves music has evolved from more than just rock, jazz and hip hop. And the site does stay true to its name — including lesser-known (but loved by loyalists) genres such as glitter trance, deep discofox, ghoststep, unblack metal, highlife, hard stoner rock and gothic Americana.

HYPE MACHINE

For the “Yo, check this out!” connoisseur

Put simply, Hype Machine is a music blog aggregator that compiles music from nearly 1,000 blogs for its audience to enjoy. Inc. magazine referred to it as a hybrid of Pandora and Pitchfork Media. Hype Machine users can “love” songs which automatically creates a playlist comprised of their favorite jams. It doesn’t have 1,500 genres to choose from, but it does allow users to select songs from categories like “Freshest”, “Remixes Only”, “No Remixes” and “Time Machine,” a feature that lists the most popular tracks on the internet since October 2007.

PANDORA’S THUMBPRINT RADIO

For the A.D.H.D audiophile

Pandora recently released its Thumbprint feature. This gives users the opportunity to listen to a radio station that plays music based solely on the songs they “thumbs upped,” so they can hear everything they like and nothing they don’t. Thumbprint Radio provides the simplicity of the actual radio with the personalization of a hand-picked playlist. Listening to Thumbprint Radio is like being at a bar and hearing your favorite songs repeatedly rock the jukebox.

NPR MUSIC

For the sophisticated listener

“All Songs Considered,” a spin on National Public Radio’s award-winning news show, “All Things Considered” proves NPR is about more than just news. NPR Music offers articles, interviews, reviews, mixes, studio sessions and a 24/7 music channel. It also boasts exclusive features like “First Listen,” where users can listen to upcoming albums in their entirety; “Tiny Desk,” intimate, unplugged performances by an array of artists, and “All Songs Considered,” a roundup of new music. The site currently features Japanese bluegrass and an orchestra comprised of instruments made of garbage.

DAYTROTTER

For the indie kid

Daytrotter is the digital version of that one guy who serves as the sonic sage at every party and says stuff like, “If you like Weezer, you’ll love Surfer Blood!” The site hosts recording sessions with emerging indie artists and features nearly 20 bands each week on the website. Each featured artist is drawn by staff illustrators, making the process of sifting through scores of musicians less like a chore and more like reading through a children’s book. Instead of being sorted by genre, the site is categorized by situations in need of a soundtrack like “When It Turns Sexy” and “Goes Great With PBR.”

SPOTIFY’S DISCOVER WEEKLY PLAYLIST

For the mixtape maven

Every Monday, Spotify creates a 30-song playlist for each user based on their listening habits, resulting in somewhat of a hyper-personalized “Now That’s What I Call Music” collection. The feature is algorithm-based, but we assume they’re made by tiny little elves who get inside your head to create a carefully curated playlist that is so uncannily accurate to your musical tastes you’d think you’d made it yourself. Not only does the playlist serve as the ideal soundtrack for your week, but it allows you to discover new artists you can then track and listen to on Spotify. This is a perfect feature for people who get stressed out when friends at parties ask what kind of music they’re into; you could be jamming out to Ty Dolla $ign one minute and Turnover the next.