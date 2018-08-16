The Bodhi takes nutritious and delicious to the next level

The Bodhi in Tempe serves a smattering of sumptuous sweet and savory dishes that are both nutritious and delicious — it’s science.

The fast-casual health food concept, which opened in March, uses evidence-based science to craft healthy, hearty meals that are designed to meet specific dietary goals, including paleo, keto, gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian.

The menu, which was developed by nutritionist Sasha Bayat and restaurateur Fares Tarabichi, features bowls, breakfast, salads and guilt-free sweet treats. It offers a build-your-own bowl option where customers can choose from a variety of veggies, protein and sauces. If you’re feeling indecisive, pick one of Bodhi’s signature bowls. For herbivores, we recommend The Mother Earth ($8.95) — a wholesome medley of Brussels sprouts, onions, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, red peppers and spinach nestled on a bed of cauliflower rice and quinoa and drizzled with a creamy basil dressing. For meat-eaters, go for The Gaucho ($9.45), a simple yet satisfying blend of brown rice, black beans, onion, avocado and steak, topped with a tangy chimichurri sauce. Though it’s not on the menu, ask for The Spicy Vegan, an intricate dance of delectable flavors, including crunchy cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, garbanzo and black beans, quinoa, house-made hummus and a thick, salsa-like sauce.

The dessert menu features Greek yogurt with granola, overnight oats and an acai bowl with bananas, honey and coconut. The Chocolate Coffee Overnight Oats is a standout on the sweets menu; this rich, cocoa-flavored dessert is crowned with chocolate chips and chia seeds, which makes for a tantalizing crunchy texture.

The Bodhi also offers a plethora of pressed juices and fresh smoothies to complement your meal or cure any ailment — try the Liquid Defense (orange, carrot and ginger) or the Hangover Fix (coconut water, orange, apple, lemon and mint). You also can’t go wrong with the lemonade, watermelon juice or green juice.

Customized meal plans are also available, featuring different foods that cater to specific parts of the body. Customers can purchase plans ranging from one to 20 days ($30-$570), which include three meals per day with nutrients to nourish the heart, brain, muscles or hair, skin and nails.

The Bodhi’s mission is to enlighten its customers on the healing properties of the food they consume. In fact, the mantra “Let Food Be Thy Medicine” is emblazoned in a large, bold font above The Bodhi’s menu.

In Sanskrit, “Bodhi” means “enlightenment” or “awakening.” And while The Bodhi’s menu certainly reflects an enlightened way of eating, that ethos is exemplified in the restaurant’s atmosphere as well.

High ceilings, wood floors and crisp, white walls create an airy ambience, while a curtain of fake greenery on one wall generates a natural aesthetic and makes a great backdrop for food photos (trust us, you’ll want to snag a few snaps of your meal).

If you’re looking for a down-to-earth establishment dedicated to making food with passion and serving it with pride — for under $10 — The Bodhi is the place to be. It’s scientifically proven.

The Bodhi, 521 S. College Avenue, Tempe, 480-699-0409, thebodhi.com.