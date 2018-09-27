The Best Ever Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread Recipe

Fall is here and one of the best ways to celebrate is through baking. Living in Arizona, it might not look like fall outside, but you can at least make things feel more like fall inside! This season is full of pumpkin this and pumpkin that, a real classic being pumpkin bread, right behind Pumpkin Spice Lattes, of course. Everyone loves pumpkin bread (or at least most people do) and the only thing that can make it better is chocolate. This chocolate chip pumpkin bread recipe isn’t gluten-free or vegan (sorry), but it is delicious. Don’t take our word for it — try this recipe out for yourself and enjoy all the flavors fall has to offer.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree (canned or fresh)

1/2 cup vegetable oil (or coconut oil)

1/4 cup orange juice

2/3 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan with non-stick spray and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt together until combined. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar and brown sugar together until combined. Whisk the pumpkin, oil and orange juice into the egg and sugar mixture. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix gently with a wooden spoon or spatula. It’s OK if there are a few lumps, but don’t overmix. Gently fold in the chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake for 60 to 65 minutes, making sure to loosely cover the bread with aluminum foil halfway through to keep the top from getting too brown. The bread will be done when you can stick a toothpick in the middle and it comes out clean. This might happen a bit before or after the 60 to 65 minute mark, so be sure to check a few minutes early. Allow the bread to cool completely in the pan on a wire rack before removing and slicing.

Your finished bread will last about 10 days on the counter or in the fridge, but you can freeze it for up to three months. Just remember to thaw well before serving!