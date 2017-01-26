Taking the Reins: Twin Ponies is the dark horse of Tempe’s indie scene

Tempe alt/grunge outfit Twin Ponies’ eclectic influences are apparent in the band’s jangly chords, muddled key changes and frontman Wayne Jones’ Cobain-esque pipes. The singer and guitarist grew up listening to Latin pop ballads and classic metal. The first instrument he played was trombone.

The band, which also includes bass/synth player Phillip Hanna, drummer Jordan Tompkins and guitarist Jacob Lauxman, describes their music as “melodic weirdo rock.” Though Twin Ponies embraces being a little quirky, Jones insists they are no-nonsense when it comes to releasing their first full-length record this year and achieving sonic superiority on stage.

College Times caught up with the singer/guitarist to discuss his brass roots and formula for a flawless live show.

CT: How did you get your start with music?

At the most basic level, I was always fascinated with music and sounds and hearing my mom sing along to songs in the car. At some point, I said “I want to know how to make that sound,” so I started in the junior high band playing trombone and then moved onto guitar. My mom would listen to Spanish pop and my dad would listen to Black Sabbath and Dire Straits. We’d be on road trips and we would have cassette tape mixes—one side would be my dad’s stuff and the other side would be my mom’s stuff. I’ve been playing in bands since I was like 15.

CT:Where did “melodic weirdo rock” come from?

Another band I played for a few years ago. Somebody wrote a review and called us “weirdo rockers” and I always thought that was kind of funny. Everybody playing in a band has a brand and everybody has their catchphrase. Some other bands have done it pretty well. There’s this band Yeesh from Chicago and theirs is “Like a plane: loud, fast, delayed.”

CT: What are some of your influences?

I grew up listening to Nirvana a lot. I learned how to play guitar playing all Nirvana stuff. More recently, I really love Neko Case. There’s this band from Boston that the whole band loves called Pile. Me and Jacob and Jordan did a little bit of jazz studies in our undergrad. Phil loves hip hop and dancier bands like Chromeo and Daft Punk and he’s super into ‘80s punk. It’s kind of all across the board. Jacob’s always checking out new bands; he has a list. He’s very methodic about it. He teaches guitar so he’s always listening to stuff that he has to teach to students and getting inside of different styles of playing.

CT: What is the song writing process like?

I’ll come up with the chord progression and the melody and then I’ll bring it to the band and show them. I give them the skeleton of what’s going on and I have this idea of the vibe for it, then they fill it out with their own vocabulary. I do the outline, the structure and the rhythm and then those guys do the real decorating. They have a lot more to do with what it sounds like in the end. We’ll play it and then we’ll record it on somebody’s phone and then we’ll listen to it for a day or two. At the next rehearsal, we’ll come back to it and then eventually I’ll get around to finishing lyrics for it. That’s always last. I never write lyrics before the music.

CT: What are you working on right now?

We just put out a split with the band Dent that are really good friends of ours. We have a full-length that is recorded that is being mixed right now. We’re going to put that out at the end of March, maybe early April. We recorded it in our living room and a good friend of ours in Tucson is mixing it. We’ve done nothing but EPs and splits, so this will be the first one.

CT: How does this album differ from your past stuff? How do you feel like you’re evolving as a band?

There’s no unifying concept behind it. It’s 10 different songs. All of them were written at different times. It’s just kind of a mix of what we’ve been doing for the last year and a half. We don’t have a title yet. For now, we were just thinking of it being self-titled since it’s the first one, but that’s up in the air.

CT: Speaking of titles, where did the name Twin Ponies come from?

I got outvoted on that one. The bass player of our band, Phil, was at work and he had a ponytail because he had long hair and one of his co-workers had a ponytail and somebody said, “Look, twin ponies!” For whatever reason, it stuck with him and that was the name he threw down when we were all voting on a name. Everybody liked it and that was that.

CT: If it was up to you, what would the band be called?

I wanted it to be called, like, The Street Drugs or Sweaty Hands, but those wouldn’t have really worked.

CT: Tell me about your recent and upcoming shows.

We just did a show with this group called The Underground Foundation. They’re an ASU club and they book a lot of house shows for DIY touring bands and we love playing shows for them. They’re always really fun and they always bring touring bands through. We played at The Lost Leaf on Saturday the 21st and we’ve got Tucson at the end of the month. We’re playing Rogue Bar on February 10 with our buddies Celebration Guns.

CT: Do you prefer playing house shows or actual venues?

They’re both really fun. House shows are fun because you’re just in a small room with like 50 kids and they really get into it. They have a good time and it’s loud and the PA is usually not very good but it just has a more raw feel to it.

CT: Would you say it’s more intimate?

Yeah, but we’ve also had shows at clubs where we had a really good response or all our friends were hanging out and it’s just a good time. It’s just a little bit different. I don’t think we prefer one over the other. I like house shows because we never get to play all ages shows. At house shows, people that can’t get into bars can come see you and enjoy themselves and have a good time.

CT: What kind of energy do you guys try to evoke when you’re on stage?

We just try to put on the best live show sonically. Each show at a club is different because you have to figure out how to feel comfortable in front of people you don’t know and in between songs you have to say something to maybe disarm a little bit of awkwardness. Most importantly, just sound as good as possible authentically playing your stuff. We just want people to be like, “Wow, that band sounded really good live. I’m glad I came to watch them because they actually sounded good and they’re comfortable with what they’re doing to be able to recreate some of these recordings that I like.” Anytime I go watch a band, that’s the first thing I’m looking for: do they actually sound good? I just want to go see a band really perform their songs well and give you that feeling of when you listen to their record. I went and saw Neko Case in Tucson last year and she just stood there and sang and the band just stood there and played and it was one of the most awesome shows I’ve been to.