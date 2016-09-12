Taking the Power Back: Led by Tom Morello, Prophets of Rage resurrects the fight

Tim Commerford may be the bassist for Prophets of Rage, but the former Rage Against the Machine musician is also the rap-rock band’s biggest fan.

Founded this year, the supergroup features Rage Against the Machine guitarist/Prophets of Rage mastermind Tom Morello and bandmate drummer Brad Wilk, with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and DJ Lord and Cypress Hill’s B-Real.

“I’m a fan of Rage. I’m a fan of Cypress Hill. I’m a fan of Public Enemy,” Commerford says. “I know if I weren’t a member of Rage Against the Machine, I would certainly go see Prophets of Rage. There are a lot of people out there in the world who feel the same way.”

He can say that on good authority. Social media went nuts when videos teasing to the band’s creation were posted. Subsequently, tickets for shows, including a September 17 gig at Ak-Chin Pavilion, are selling briskly. The setlist features original songs and covers of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill tracks.

“It’s like playing with my idols,” Commerford says. “It feels so good and so right to look back at Tom and Brad. It’s easy to write music, and hooking up with two idols like Chuck and B-Real, I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about playing music.

“Everyone’s really psyched about everything that’s happened. I’m excited about the music we’re recording. I’m excited about the shows we played. I’m excited about the shows we’re about to play. I’m excited about the world that we will ultimately conquer.”

At the time of the interview, Prophets of Rage had recorded two songs, including the recently released aggressive track “Prophets of Rage.” It was produced by Brendan O’Brien, who turned the knobs for Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave collections.

“Both sound like jams to me,” Commerford says of the songs. “They came together in a similar way as the first Rage record. It was easy. It was fun. It was exciting. We just rode on that wave. What we came up with was spectacular.”

Commerford, whose band played a “guerrilla” gig near the Republican National Convention, is just as caught up in the whirlwind of Prophets of Rage.

“This happened pretty quickly,” he says. “That’s the beauty of hip-hop and rock music. Back in the day of the first Rage record, it was too easy. You don’t have to worry about the melody and crafting the music to support the melody. You’re crafting the music to support the attitude.

“This has come together quickly, sure, but it’s par for the course in writing the kind of music that we write.”

That music is the perfect amalgamation of Rage Against the Machine, Cypress Hill and Public Enemy, he describes.

“The best thing I can reference is the first Rage record,” he says about “Rage Against the Machine.” “I am a different musician now because of the different things I’ve done in my career. I want to get better as a bass player. I can’t wait to come off tour and look at the calluses on my fingers and be proud.”

How can someone as acclaimed improve on his craft?

“Better by being proud of what we’ve accomplished and better by being a better musician,” he says. “Better by knowing I gave the people what they wanted.

“We are 50% of the show and the audience is the other 50%. I can look out at the audience and see if we’ve succeeded, and see if they are reacting the way they should be. If they are, then we’re getting it done.”

With the taglines #MakeAmericaRAGEAgain and #TakeThePowerBack trending virally, Prophets of Rage are hoping to bring some peace to a troubled world.

“The world is going through some heavy (stuff) right now—sorry for swearing,” Commerford says. “It feels so good to be able to go bump against that with music. Music is a language that we all understand.”

Prophets of Rage w/Awolnation, Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17, $20-$39.