Sun Devil Stadium wins national competition

Josh Lenz and the grounds crew at Sun Devil Stadium have won the Sports Turf Managers Association’s fifth annual Stars and Stripes competition. Sports field managers from across the country submit their patriotic field designs and the winner is determined by a public vote on Facebook. Past winners include Purdue University and the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA)—comprised of 2,700 men and women professionals overseeing sports fields worldwide and critical to athletes’ safety – has declared Josh Lenz the winner of the ‘Stars and Stripes’ contest.

Lenz is the Assistant Manager of Athletic Grounds for Arizona State University. With his “Sun Devils Salute to Service” field design at Sun Devil Stadium, he has won a complimentary pass to the 2022 STMA Annual Conference in Savannah, Georgia. The winning submission narrowly won by 114 votes which were cast through Facebook’s voting platform.

“After missing a year of this contest due to the pandemic, it’s been even more inspiring to see the creativity of our members on display this summer,” says Kim Heck, CEO of STMA. “Josh and his team are deserving winners and we look forward to showcasing their design when our conference returns to its in-person format in January.”

Upon graduating from Iowa State with his Masters of Science in Horticulture, Lenz spent two years working full time at the University of Colorado in Boulder. He joined the team at Arizona State in 2018 and is responsible for overseeing the operations in and around Sun Devil Stadium.

“This is a tremendous event that I’ve had my eye on for years,” says Lenz. “To finally be part of it was a great honor and the credit goes to our entire team, especially Brian Johnson who had a huge role in bringing our patriotic concept to life.”

“4th of July Stars and Stripes,” “50 Stars,” and “America!” were among the 2021 designs submitted by sports field professionals from major sports leagues, NCAA, and parks and recreation sectors.

