STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Get acquainted with and inspired by these upstanding undergrads | Mikey Chavez

Mikey Chavez is a senior at Grand Canyon University earning his degree in marketing. On campus, Chavez is involved in intramural sports. Playing intramural sports allows him to stay active and competitive, as it’s all about getting the winning shirt (he has two). He finds nothing quite as satisfying as winning back-to-back softball championships.

In addition to playing sports, Chavez has also served as a Resident Assistant (RA) for two years. He wanted to be an RA because of the great relationship he formed with his RA during his freshman year. Chavez wants to be able to impact freshmen in the same way his RAs impacted him.

What is your favorite part about your school?

My favorite thing about GCU is that it is impossible to be walking on campus and not see someone that you know. GCU is so community-oriented and being extroverted, I love being able to converse with people on my way to class, getting food or heading to a sporting event.

If you could only eat one thing for breakfast for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Eggs with hash browns

What’s your favorite book?

The Chosen by Chaim Potok or Lord of the Flies by William Golding

What annoys you the most?

When someone paints their nails in the same room I am in

What is your go-to show for Netflix binge-watching?

Gossip Girl. XOXO

If your life was a book, what would it be called?

The Not-So-Curious Case of Mikey Chavez or 50 Shades of Mikey

What’s No. 1 on your bucket list?

Become an annual passport holder at Disneyland

What college advice do you have for incoming freshmen?

Stick true to who you are, but be willing to step out of your comfort zone. Meet new people. Go on a spontaneous weekend trip. Try new food places. Go swing dancing. You never know what you will like until you try it. Leaving your comfort zone allows you to grow the most as a person and will help prepare you for life after college. Oh, and go to class; it is kind of important.