STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Get acquainted with and inspired by these upstanding undergrads | Michael Ramey

Michael is a junior at Grand Canyon University earning his degree in English for Secondary Education. On campus, Michael is involved with GCU’s Theology Club and weekly worship night, The Gathering.

Learn more about Michael Ramey below.

What is your favorite part about your school?

My favorite thing about my school would be the people. I love the community on campus and all the friends I’ve made while being at school. It’s really easy to go up and talk to just about anyone!

If you could only eat one thing for breakfast for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Hash browns!

What’s your favorite book?

Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

What annoys you the most?

Saying “um” a lot or bad driving

What is your go-to show for Netflix binge-watching?

Peaky Blinders

If your life was a book, what would it be called?

Michael Ramey and His Struggles through Love, Life, and School

What’s No. 1 on your bucket list?

Probably to go skydiving or visit Rome

What college advice do you have for incoming freshmen?

Stay on top of homework, don’t procrastinate and try new things!