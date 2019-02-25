STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Get acquainted and inspired by these upstanding undergrads | Katryna Eastwood

By Ally Richmond

A Grand Canyon University junior, Katryna Eastwood is earning a double major in professional writing and communication.

Outside of classes, Eastwood’s main involvement is her position as president of GCU’s Odyssey Online, a national platform written by college communities. GCU is a regular “top-25” community in page views, members and article counts each month.

Eastwood calls GCU Odyssey a blessing, as it has given her valuable experience and a great group of friends. She started as a creator in the community in June 2017. From there, she advanced to editor before becoming president. Being able to work with more than 30 writers on and off campus has helped shape her as a better leader, communicator and individual.

Eastwood is also the president of GCU’s Professional Writing Club, Writey McWriteFace. Professional writing is a new major at GCU. Being one of the first to graduate with the degree, Eastwood is fortunate enough to help the program launch some of its foundational activities. She also has a strong, intelligent and passionate girl gang by her side that she is very grateful for. Eastwood and her team are excited for their first year taking over this club along with the leadership of three dedicated English faculty members.

Last, but certainly not least, she is a member of the GCU Havocs, Grand Canyon University’s dedicated student spirit group.

What is your favorite part about your school?

Our community, for sure. The fact that my life is dedicated purely to education. Outside of textbooks and lecture halls, we are all in the mutual state of trying to learn as much as we can while we are here. There is no wrong way to do it. It can happen in two years or six years. We have this time in our lives that we are able to soak in as much knowledge as possible academically, personally, spiritually, etc. I am fortunate enough to attend a university with really bright, kind and just good people who can light up any aspect of your life. I am very grateful I have the opportunity to be in college in general and very honored that I found a home in my college. I know that this experience has changed my life in so many ways and I hope that I am able to make a fraction of an impact at Grand Canyon University that it has made on me.

If you could only eat one thing for breakfast for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Pancakes. Easily. You can add blueberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter… How could someone ever get tired of pancakes? If I owned a Mickey Mouse waffle iron, my answer could be different.

What’s your favorite book?

Ah, I’m an English major. How do you pick a favorite? The Bible is a bit of a basic answer and Everybody Always by Bob Goff is such a life-changing book that everyone needs to read at least once in their lifetime. If you’re making me choose, though, The Gallagher Girl Academy series by Ally Carter was the first series that made me love reading, and has overall changed my life. I remember bringing the book with me everywhere and getting my friends to read it.

What annoys you the most?

Entitlement. I think when people believe that the world owes them something and they are ungrateful for what goodness is already in their life. And people who pour their milk before their cereal. Come on, people.

What is your go-to show for Netflix binge-watching?

Friends and Gossip Girl! I’ve seen every episode about 100 times but I’m never tired of either series. I recently finished The Office and Parks and Recreation for the first time, so I’m sure I will be revisiting those shows quite frequently because I became temporarily obsessed.

If your life was a book, what would it be called?

The Many Adventures of Katryna Eastwood or Keeping Up with Katryna. It would be quite a page turner, kids.

What’s No. 1 on your bucket list?

To give as much love as possible in one lifetime, and I want to go to every Disney park in the world.

What college advice do you have for incoming freshmen?

You don’t have to have your life figured out at any point in your college career. There is no such thing as the right path in life, so do the things that make you happy and don’t be afraid to walk away from something you’re used to in order to find something else to love. Live in the moment because you’ll blink and it’s over. Worry less and pray more.