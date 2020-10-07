Student Discounts: Top Brands and Retailers Offer Student Discounts

By: Samantha Pacheco Molina

School is back in session. You know what that means: shopping spree. Not only do you need new clothes and school supplies, but if you’re heading to college, you’re also going to need to shop for dorm living essentials.

Aside from being an access card to campus services, the student ID card is also an instant pass to some serious savings. Explore these popular back-to-school brands offering some of the best student discounts and college savings.

Remember: Have your student card on hand if asked for proof of student status.

EDUCATION AND TECHNOLOGY

Don’t get behind! Make sure to keep these tools and services on hand for coursework and projects.

Amazon Student Prime: The popular $5-a-month subscription gets students free two-day shipping, unlimited Prime streaming, and exclusive deals on select items.

Apple: Shop for select Mac or iPads with student pricing and receive a free pair of air pods. You can also save 20% on AppleCare+ services.

Microsoft: Prepare for classes with 10% off select regular-priced Surface, PC and accessories.

NordVPN: Via Student Beans, students can protect their tech for only $2.97 a month.

Starbucks: A college student’s best friend. Bring in a reusable cup for your drink order and get a 10-cent discount. Perfect for those early risers.

DORM ROOM LIVING

Style your “home away from home” with these retailers, specializing in college essentials.

Container Store: For a limited time, the storage/organization retail chain is offering 20% off of college essentials when you sign up for their POP! loyalty program.

Pbteen: Enjoy 15% off your order after signing up for its email list with your .edu email or valid college ID.

Target: Create a college registry with the retail giant. Anything that remains in your list scores you a promo code for 15% off those items.

CLOTHING AND APPAREL

Keep all eyes on you this year with fresh looks at an affordable price.

ASOS: Upgrade your wardrobe with 10% off for students after completing the simple verification form.

Nike: “Just do it!” Get your kicks with Nike’s 20% discount. It applies to all eligible high school, college and university students.

H&M: A UNiDays account lets you take 15% off your checkout cart. Check out its sale/clearance section, as it tends to offer great deals.

Under Armour: Calling all athletes! Under Armour is giving students an extra 10% off online orders. Simply verify your student status through its site.

BEAUTY

Rush to the beauty counter with these amazing steals for students.

Colourpop: Bring some color into your life! Quality meets affordable when students save 10% off their checkout items.

MAC Cosmetics: Future makeup artists, take advantage of the 15% discount MAC offers active college students.

Sephora: 10% off their cart goes to those with a valid UniDAYS account. Offer is valid for online orders.

ENTERTAINMENT

Because hardworking college kids deserve a little break once in a while.

AMC Theaters: Pop up some popcorn and make Thursday nights movie nights. At AMC, ticket pricing for students is only $12.69.

Audible: New members can join the audiobook subscription service for only $9.95 a month. Additionally, they get a $10 Amazon credit.

Spotify+Hulu+Showtime: Probably one of the best deals you can find in entertainment. Students get subscriptions to music, TV shows and movies for a low price of $4.99 a month.

YouTube Music: Students can listen to music with a one-month free trial. After 30 days, the discounted price is $4.99 a month. Make sure to verify and reverify your student status each year.

TEMPE MARKETPLACE

Arizona Hair Co.: $2 off any child or adult haircut.

Slices: All ASU students and employees get any two slices and a 20-ounce drink for $6.99 with valid ASU ID.

Massage Envy: Need some relaxation before school starts? Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a $25 voucher while supplies last.

DESERT RIDGE MARKETPLACE

Backfit Health + Spine: Complimentary exam and X-rays for new customers.

Creations Boutique: 15% off your back-to-school purchase.

Fashion Nails: $5 off any service over $50.

Green Cleaners: Dry clean four items, get one free.

Marketplace Smiles: Up to $250 off orthodontic cases. Contact Marketplace Smiles for details.

Tikka Shack: 15% off takeout when you order online at tikkashack.com. The Joint Chiropractic: $29 consultation, exam and adjustment for new patients. CT