State of the Art: Grand ArtHaus highlights Phoenix art scene

Grand ArtHaus, the brainchild of artists Laura Dragon, Robert Gentile and Michael Viglietta, is more than an art gallery and studio. According to Viglietta, it’s a “creative oasis.”

In a nutshell, it is a collaborative environment that allows resident artists to work on and display their artwork. At its grand opening at First Friday on September 2, creativity, potential, passion and community were also displayed. These are all sentiments that Dragon says she feels describe the artist collective and the Phoenix art scene as a whole.

“It kind of feels like my version of Andy Warhol’s factory,” says Dragon, who is also the owner and curator at {9} Gallery on Grand Avenue.

The weekend before First Friday, the team was hard at work painting walls and getting everything into place. The space features a series of small studios separated by partitions. Though each artist has a different style, technique and medium, Dragon says collaboration and a sense of community are a salient part of the space. Movable walls are used to display the artwork and hide each artist’s workspace when Grand ArtHaus has a show.

Dragon says the space was “buttoned up” for First Friday. It transformed from a space where art is created to a space where art is displayed. A DJ, candles and an eclectic crowd of old and young art appreciators completed “the gallery feel.”

The team treated the space like a piece of art; they started with an empty space and a lot of creativity. Since mid-July, they’ve added track lighting, insulation, air conditioning, heating units, partitions and the movable walls.

“We had a blank canvas to work with, so we really could make this whatever we want,” says Gentile.

Aside from giving professional artists a space to paint, Dragon says they will offer an immersion program for young emerging artists. She also wants to provide workshops for the general public.

Immersion participants will pay $85 with a 12-month commitment and will be entitled to all of the workshops. They will also participate in group and solo shows, market their art and meet with different gallerists.

“We’re looking for people that are in the early stages of their career…you’ll have the opportunity to have the immersion experience, of being involved with this space and the cooperative feeling of being with working artists, so it’s not necessarily something you get in a classroom,” she says. “It’s very hands-on.”

Dragon says they will have open hours on Saturdays so the public can visit working artists’ studios, something that has not been previously done in Phoenix.

“We want the general public to find the art in downtown Phoenix accessible, that there’s more of an open dialogue between the public and the working artists…so they’re not so mysterious,” she says.

They will also offer drop-in day rates if an artist wants to work on a project but doesn’t have their own studio space to execute it.

“The center spot is very fluid,” Dragon says of the open space in the center of the resident artists’ studios. “Someone can come and throw up an easel or a specific wall and do their thing.”

Dragon believes that communities in the Valley lack connectivity. She hopes that Grand ArtHaus will bring artists and art aficionados together and spread knowledge about the importance of Phoenix’s art scene.

“The problem in Phoenix is that we do have this urban sprawl and a lot of artists work out of their homes, out of a home studio or a garage, so it’s not always easy to set up a tour of studios in Phoenix because it’s so spread out, so this kind of gives us the opportunity to see that in really close proximity,” she says.

The art scene in Phoenix is shifting, according to Dragon. Though areas like Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue are witnessing a lot of change, she says these districts possess a rich history that is responsible for the scene’s evolution.

“I just continue trying to step out of the box, and to raise the bar on what’s happening in the Phoenix art community,” she says. “There’s really nothing that I could ever say without giving props and respect to those people who came before me, and that are still here fighting the fight. A lot of people have been here much longer than I have that have really stood for art and stood for the local community.”

Gentile, who moved to Phoenix from New York eight years ago, says the art community in Arizona pushed him to get in touch with his creative side, participate in local shows and eventually open Grand ArtHaus.

“Everyone has played a part in getting me to where I am right now,” he says. “I’m eternally thankful and I want to be that type of person for other upcoming artists, bring people together, collaborate and really come out with something special.”

The artist wants to “break the stigma of the southwest being cactuses and cowboys.”

“There is a thriving arts scene here, we just need to make it known, on a national level, on an international level and to be taken seriously, we have to be serious about what we’re doing,” he continues. “If we don’t take ourselves seriously, then no one else is going to.”

He says he believes Grand ArtHaus will be a driving force in putting the Phoenix art scene on the map.

“We have some legitimate, nationally, world-renowned artists in this space and we want to be able to be a hub for that type of collaboration,” he says.

He also hopes the space will make Grand Avenue a more lively, creative destination.

“It may look a little shoddy on the outside, but there are a lot of creative people on this block and I want to see that grow,” he says.

At the end of the day, they want to create a space that represents the community and the art that they are passionate about.

“I want to see a place where it’s bringing people together. I don’t want to compete against anybody,” he says. “This isn’t about competing; this is about making the art scene legitimate.”

“It’s all about the art,” Dragon adds.