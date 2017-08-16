Starting Up Sun Devil: 10 Can’t Miss Welcome Back Events

Whether you’re looking to meet new people, snag a free T-shirt or show your Sun Devil spirit, August is filled with welcome back events that you don’t want to miss — whether you’re a freshie or starting your senior year.

Food Truck Fridays

Why does grilled cheese taste so much better when someone makes it in a food truck? Food Truck Fridays are a must for downtown students and those willing to make the light-rail trek. This weekly event features different food trucks throughout the semester.

Civic Space Park, 424 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, bit.ly/2vXADGA, 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 18, food prices vary.

Coffee & Conversation Kickoff

If you’re looking to bond with students on a more personal level, check out this kickoff for a new series of meet-ups on ASU’s Tempe campus. Each week, domestic and international students gather around free coffee and games to chat and build cross-cultural connections.

Student Services Building Amphitheater, 1151 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, bit.ly/2hSm5ma, 3 p.m., Friday, August 18, free.

Splash Bash Pool Party and Dive-in Movie

Celebrate surviving the first week of school with a splash at the gym’s Olympic-size swimming pool. Music, games, activities and food await. Catch Wonder Woman on the big screen at 7:30 p.m.

Sun Devil Fitness Complex, 400 E. Apache Boulevard, Tempe, bit.ly/2uxLROt, 4:30 p.m., Friday, August 18, free.

Greek Block Party

If you’re a freshman or upperclassman looking to get involved in the Greek community and have no idea where to start, you won’t want to miss this. This block party-style event is hosted by all ASU fraternities and sororities and is the perfect time to learn a bit more about the process.

Adelphi Commons I, 739 E. Apache Boulevard, Tempe, bit.ly/2wPKFqw, 8 p.m., Friday, August 18, free.

Whitewash the ‘A’

ASU students have been celebrating the start of a new school year by whitewashing the ‘A’ on Hayden Butte since the 1930s. This signature event brings in students from all four campuses. You don’t want to miss out on one of ASU’s longest-standing traditions.

Hayden Butte/“A Mountain”, 100 S. Mill, Tempe, bit.ly/2vMZltE, 9 a.m., Saturday, August 19, free.

Change Your World Scavenger Hunt

Changemaker Central is the hub of civic engagement and community service at ASU. Learn what the group is all about and how you can make a positive impact during your time on campus. There will also be a scavenger hunt and prizes.

Changemaker Central at Memorial Union, 301 E. Orange Mall, Tempe, bit.ly/2fytAy3, 1 p.m., Saturday, August 19, free.

Sparky’s Carnival

This annual carnival-themed event is a highlight for downtown students and those from other campuses. Meet fellow Sun Devils, play carnival games, hit up vendors and snag some free carnival grub. Deep-fried Oreos, anyone?

Civic Space Park, 424 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, bit.ly/2hQEUq2, 6 p.m., Saturday, August 19, free.

Let’s Get Ready for Sun Devil Football

Football games are a huge part of the college experience. If you’re looking to brush up on your spirit section lingo or learn what the heck a tailgate is, now is the time! There will be football-related games and activities, giveaways, football terminology on a large screen and free food!

The Arboretum at ASU, 556 S. Packard Drive, Tempe, bit.ly/2vXymew, 7 p.m., Saturday, August 19, free.

MU After Dark

Your favorite campus lunch spot comes alive at night! Once a month, students gather in the MU for some late night fun. This month’s theme is Carnival. Expect inflatables, carnival food and hopefully no clowns.

Memorial Union, 301 E. Orange Street, Tempe, bit.ly/2vqiu3T, 8 p.m., Friday, August 25, free.

ASU Night at Chase Field

Show your ASU pride and throw your forks up for a baseball game! ASU Night at Chase Field is always a blast for students from all four campuses. Watch the Diamondbacks take on the LA Dodgers in what’s sure to be a good game. Stay tuned to ASU social media for easy ways to get free or discounted tickets all season long.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, atmlb.com/2vqIb4k, 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, August 29, $16-$130.