Spring Break Destinations: Five fab sites less than a 6-hour drive from Phoenix

For ASU students, March marks a truly special time in the academic calendar: It’s spring break! College coeds will be heading out to decompress, and we’ve found a few places not too far from home. So put down those pencils, pick up your beer steins and take a road trip to one of these spring break spots.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Recommended if you like: Bright lights, big crowds and legally drinking on the street

Hot spots: Fremont Street, Container Park

March events: First Friday Art Walk (March 3); Zombie Burlesque at Planet Hollywood (nightly)

The Strip is great for gamblers and blockbuster show-goers, but for college kids, the revitalized downtown area of Vegas is where it’s at. You know the saying: “What happens in Vegas”… happens on a zipline called SlotZilla that soars 114-feet above Fremont Street. Or maybe it happens beneath a 55-foot tall praying mantis sculpture that shoots flames from its mandibles at Container Park. Or perhaps it happens over some small-batch craft suds at Banger Brewing, or after swilling some nuclear testing-themed craft cocktails at Atomic Liquors. If you’re feeling lucky, it could happen when you drop some coinage in slot machines with fun themes like Ghostbusters and rock band KISS. The bottom line is that it’s all happening here.

Palm Springs, California

Recommended if you like: Palm trees, partying and outdoor adventure

Hot spots: Palm Canyon Drive, Uptown Design District

March events: Dinah Shore Weekend (March 29-April 2); VillageFest (every Thursday night)



Palm Springs offers a diverse array of inland activities in SoCal: There’s a thriving LGBT community; high-end shopping in the Uptown Design District and along Palm Canyon Drive; and restaurants and bars galore, including popular spots Las Caseulas Terraza and Village Pub. See the city via giant rotating tram car, or take a short trip to Joshua Tree National Park to be one with nature… or to walk off your hangover.

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Recommended if you like: Festivals, Arizona craft beer and classic cars

Hot spots: Lake Havasu State Park (aka “the beach”), London Bridge

March events: 9th Annual Bluegrass on the Beach Music Festival (March 3-5); Lake Havasu City Brews & Brats Festival (March 4)

Yes, there’s a London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, and if you cross the bridge when you get to it, you’ll find three amazing local craft beer breweries (Barley Brothers, Mudshark and College Street), plus a swingin’ cigar and wine joint (Lake Havasu Cigars) and walkable bars including country music hub Flying X Saloon and sports-nut haven Bad Dogs Bar & Grill. Oh, and there’s the beach, too – with plenty of tubing, tanning, boating and beer-drinking, and classic cars and custom hot rods parked offshore.

Rocky Point, Mexico

Recommended if you like: Fresh fish tacos, tequila and troubadours

Hot spots: The Boo Bar, Playa Bonita Beach

March events: Viva Peñasco Carnaval 2017 (March 3-5); UTV Rally Rocky Point (March 18-19)

Those who were excited at the prospects of a “taco truck on every corner” during the 2016 Presidential Campaign and disappointed that instead we’re getting press conferences on every channel every day can live their dreams in Puerto Peñasco, aka Rocky Point. Here, the tacos and tequila are terrific and ubiquitous, and there’s always live music (Arizona’s own Roger Clyne is a frequent player) and a bonfire on the beach.

San Diego, California

Recommended if you like: Beaches, bars and sun-splashed recreation

Hot spots: The Gaslamp District, Northpark

March events: Best Coast Beer Fest (March 11); World Baseball Classic (March 14-19)

With its bounty of beaches, San Diego’s the perfect place to get some sand between your toes. The Solana, Coronado, Pacific and Ocean beaches boast beautiful sunset views and soothing surf for day play, while nighttime options abound, from the bars and clubs of the Northpark neighborhood (check out swanky Starlite or cozy dive bar Live Wire) to the bar hopping mecca of the Gaslamp District, with its myriad nosh options including Searsucker and Tipsy Crow. Speaking of food, no spring break trip to San Diego would be complete without a burger from Hodad’s and a fish taco from Wahoo’s.