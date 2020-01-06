Spring Art

ASU’s Isabela Olivares finds beauty in vinyl records

Christina Fuoco-Karasinski • College Times

Isabela Olivares admits she’s shy, but when she puts a paintbrush to canvas, she freely expresses her feelings.

The 20-year-old ASU sophomore from Gilbert sometimes take a nontraditional route, though, painting on vinyl albums. She sells them through the store Estate Sale Outlet in Apache Junction.

She came up with the idea of painting on vinyl through a friend who attends school in Oregon.

“We got together and started painting on them,” she says. “It was really cool. It turned out beautiful, so we kept doing it.”

Olivares has been into art for as long as she can remember. She finds it therapeutic.

“There are no rules to it,” she says. “I can put how I feel into it and express myself in a different way. It’s a good way for me to express myself.”

Olivares grew up in South Jordan, Utah, and moved to Gilbert in 2013. She graduated from Perry High School, where she developed her art skills.

“I took art classes for two years in high school,” she says. “I was also involved in volleyball and working, but I ended up being exhibited in my school district’s art show with a watercolor and a color pencil drawing.”

Olivares recently added art as her minor to her criminal justice major.

“I’ve been trying to figure out what I want to focus on,” says Olivares, who works for AML Rightsource as an intern. “I’ve been thinking about focusing on criminal justice reform, working closely with communities on the nonprofit level.

“I want to help people while helping to fix things that are broken in the criminal justice system. It’s super unfair and I want to fix that.”

She isn’t inspired by one artist, instead she takes in the world as a whole, including Instagram stories.

“I follow other artists and I see art all the time,” she says. “Art is just so therapeutic. I’m creating deeper meanings with my art.” CT