Sports Calendar October/November 2018

ASU Sun Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal

Preseason Heisman favorite Bryce Love comes to the desert carrying a Stanford team that won the other division in the Pac-12 last year. They beat ASU by double digits last season, and it will be interesting to see if they can keep that success on the road this time.

Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, 480.965.3482, thesundevils.com, Thursday, October 18, 6 p.m., tickets start at $28.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns host the retooled Lakers and LeBron James for the first time in the 2018 season. Neither team made the playoffs last season, and both will be looking to prove themselves against a division rival.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.379.2000, nba.com/suns/tickets, Wednesday, October 24, 7 p.m., tickets start at $84.

Arizona Rattlers Open Tryout

The Arizona Rattlers have scheduled an open tryout for their football team. In the last two seasons, six participants in the tryouts earned a contract to participate in training camp, and three made it on to the active roster.

Gene Autry Sports Complex, 4125 E. McKellips Road, Mesa, 602-514-TDTD, azrattlers.com, Saturday, October 27, 8 a.m., $80 to participate.

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Cards play their home matchup versus the 49ers this week. The new-look 49ers were swept by the Cardinals last season, but obviously finished a much better team than what they played with against Arizona.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 602.379.0101, azcardinals.com, Sunday, October 28, 1:25 p.m., tickets start at $31.

Cactus League Wrestling

Former WWE wrestlers get in the ring to compete in this intimate space. Card not available at press time.

The Pressroom, 441 W. Madison Street, Phoenix, 520.318.5513, universe.com, facebook.com/cactusleaguewrestling, Friday, November 2, 6 to 10 p.m., $12-$75.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

The Suns take on last season’s Eastern Conference top-seed Raptors, who have retooled and will feature star forward Kawhi Leonard. The game will be the only time in the 2018-19 season that Toronto visits Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.379.2000, nba.com/suns/tickets, Friday, November 2, 7 p.m., tickets start at $16.

ASU Sun Devils vs. California State Fullerton Titans

The Sun Devils men’s basketball team opens its regular season against Cal State Fullerton. The Sun Devils reached the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last season.

Wells Fargo Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, 480.727.0000, thesundevils.com, Saturday, November 6, 6 p.m., tickets start at $15.

Can-Am 500 NASCAR Weekend

Newly renovated ISM Raceway will host several races from Friday to Sunday, including the Lucas Oil 150 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series 200 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Can-AM 500.

ISM Raceway, 7602 S. Avondale Boulevard, Avondale, 623.463.5400, ismraceway.com, Friday, November 9 to Sunday, November 11, start times vary by event, ticket prices vary by event.

ASU Sun Devils vs. UCLA Bruins

The ASU football team hosts UCLA in the last home game of the regular season. Both teams will likely be competing for late-season rankings and a spot in a postseason bowl game.

Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, 480.965.3482, https://thesundevils.com, Saturday, November 10, noon, tickets start at $33.