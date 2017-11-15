Sports Calendar November/December 2017

Rugged Maniac 5k Obstacle Race

Camelback Ranch baseball complex will host the Rugged Maniac obstacle race, which gives athletes the chance to climb shipping containers, go down a massive water slide, navigate underground tunnels and leap over fire. New obstacles will be unveiled this year.

Camelback Ranch, 10710 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, 623.594.9606, ruggedmaniac.com/events/phoenix2, Saturday, November 18, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., tickets start at $79.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Arizona Coyotes’ first game against their regional and division rivals. Led by wing Max Domi, the ‘Yotes hope fans will make noise to beat L.A.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Massachusetts Avenue, Glendale, 480.563.7825, nhl.com/coyotes, Friday, November 24, 6 p.m., tickets start at $24.50.

ASU Sun Devils vs. Arizona Wildcats

No pity for the kitty. The Arizona State Sun Devils’ final game of the regular season is against the rival Wildcats. With quarterback Manny Wilkins and running back Kalen Ballage at the helm of the offense, ASU hopes to win this one on home turf.

Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, thesundevils.com, Saturday, November 25, time TBD, visit website for ticket information.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

With the Cardinals looking like a far cry from a playoff appearance, Bruce Arians hopes to stop the L.A. Rams explosive offense, led by Jared Goff.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, arizonacardinals.com, Sunday, December 3, 6:25 p.m., tickets start at $50.

Hot Chocolate Run

This race entices chocolate lovers from across the Valley to participate in the annual Hot Chocolate Run. Runners can choose from either the 5K or 15K course. At the end of the race, participants can indulge in hot chocolate and chocolate fondue. Don’t miss out on “America’s Sweetest Race.”

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, hotchocolate15k.com, Sunday, December 3, 7:30 a.m. (5K), and 8:15 a.m. (15K), $49-$79.

Crosswim Workout

Join the Crosswim crew for a free workout at the start of the month. They start at 7 p.m. and begin with 30 minutes of land exercises before moving to the pool for swim sprints and bodyweight exercises.

Mona Plummer Aquatic Complex, 601 S. College Avenue, Tempe, 480.205.2694, crosswim.com, Thursday, December 7, 7 to 8 p.m., free.

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

With Devin Booker leading the charge, the Suns hope to get revenge on their division rivals after a rough loss in November. The game will be tough with the Spurs likely to have their defensive and offensive powerhouse, Kawai Leonard, back in their lineup.

Talking Stick Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.379.7900, nba.com/suns, Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m., tickets start at $5.

The 12K’s of Christmas

Don your finest Christmas clothing and run through Gilbert’s Freestone District Park. Pets are welcome to participate in the races, which are 12K, 6K and 1.2K. The fastest runners aren’t the only ones being honored. Participants will vie for best costume, while their furry friends compete for best-dressed pet. Freestone Park, 1045 E. Juniper Avenue, Gilbert, 480.609.3978, 12krun.com, Saturday, December 9, 7 to 11 a.m., $15-$50.

Caribbean Christmas Twilight 5K

The Caribbean Christmas Twilight 5K is perfect for those who prefer to run under the glimmer of holiday lights. Run through the decorated streets of Fountain Hills and finish the race with a holiday reggae party. All participants receive a hoodie or racerback tank top, along with a sunglasses finisher’s medal. Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills, 131events.com, Saturday, December 9, 5 p.m. $15-$35.

Holiday Lights Run 2017

Run through the Glendale Holiday Lights 3-mile course and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies at the finish line. Nonperishable food items will be accepted, and a raffle will help local schools this holiday season.Tortoise & Hare Sports, 17570 N. 75th Avenue, Suite 605, Glendale, 623.792.7900, tortoiseandharesports.com, Wednesday, December 13, 6 to 9 p.m., $10.