Sports Calendar November 3

ARIZONA ARMWRESTLING STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Always crowned victorious in friendly armwrestling matches? Chek out the Armwrestling Championship held by the World Armwrestling League. For one night, men and women across the state will duke it out to score best-armwrestler-in-Arizona status. Brackets are divided across weight classes for both amateurs and pros. First-timers are invited to come early for a workshop before the tournament.

Moonshine Whiskey Bar, 410 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, walunderground.com, Saturday, November 5, 5 p.m., $5-$40.

THE GREAT INFLATABLE RACE

This all-ages obstacle course brings giant inflatables spread out through a course for your bumping, bouncing and sliding pleasure. Get your daily exercise in, make some friends and see if you can take the heat! Runners will be assigned to a heat and groups will go out every half-hour. There will be climbing walls, slides and plenty to dodge.

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 20000 S. Maricopa Road, Chandler, thegreatinflatablerace.com, Saturday, November 5, 9 a.m., $25-$75.

YOGA FOR HOPE

Yogis, instructors, sponsors, vendors and volunteers unite to bend and flex in unison on Chase Field. The only public event on centerfield green grass, Yoga for Hope benefits the Natural Therapies Cancer Research program. The day includes a yoga fest of shopping and samples, and classes for masters’ or kids’, helping participants of all skill levels hit their poses. Visitors will enjoy opportunities to take photos on the field.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, yogaforhope.org, Saturday, November 5, 2 p.m., $30 before November 4, $40 day of the event.

SKATE WITH PIKACHU

The “Pokémon Go” craze might have died down a bit, but if you’re looking for an excuse to fire up the old app and hunt Pokémon once more, it has arrived. Visit Skateland in Mesa for a night of all-you-can-eat pizza, unlimited soft drinks and a chance to meet Pikachu, who will entertain guests between skating sessions. Tickets include food plus a regular skate rental. Show your favorite Pokémon what you’ve got to work with on the rink!

Skateland Mesa, 7 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa, unitedskates.com/public/mesa, Thursday, November 10, 5:30 p.m., $8-$12.

ARIZONA STATE VS. UTAH

It’s the last home game of the year! Cheer on ASU as they take on the Utah Utes at Sun Devil Stadium before heading to Washington and University of Arizona for the remaining games of the season. ASU beat Washington last time around but have suffered a few losses to stir up this season. Grab your maroon and gold, foam finger and rally towels for this one.

Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, thesundevils.com, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 10, $35-$290.