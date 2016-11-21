Sports Calendar November 17-December 7

ASU VS. U OF A TERRITORIAL CUP

The rest of the season doesn’t matter when ASU takes on U of A for the Territorial Cup. The rivalry is always hot but it’s especially so around the end of November. This year, ASU travels to U of A in hopes of taking the Territorial Cup home for a third year in a row. It seems like the Wildcats aren’t going to let them off easy, though. ASU students can catch a ride to Tucson with the Student Alumni Association for $50; tickets for the trip are available online.

Arizona Stadium, 1 National Championship Drive, Tucson, arizonawildcats.com, Friday, November 25, 7:30 p.m., $20-$450.

ASU BASKETBALL VS. UNLV

If the end of the football season has put a hole in your heart (or social life), it’s the perfect time to take up watching ASU’s basketball team. With the Curtain of Distraction, the 942 Crew and plenty of free t-shirts up for grabs, there is always something going on when the boys take the court. To make sure you’re extra ready, brush up on your facts with this issue’s “11 Things.”

Wells Fargo Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, thesundevils.com, Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m., $7-$50

HOT CHOCOLATE 15K/5K

Sometimes exercise sounds like a good idea, but you just don’t want to leave the comfort of your couch, TV and piping mug of hot chocolate. The Hot Chocolate 15K/5K will put that mug right back in your hand—but you’ll have to work for it first. Runners can choose between the 15K or 5K and are treated to 4,000 pounds of melted chocolate at the finish line. Finishers receive medals that resemble an opened chocolate bar. The hardest part isn’t the run, but rather choosing whether to scoop up the hot cocoa or chocolate fondue first.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, hotchocolate15k.com, Sunday, December 4, 7:30 a.m., $49-$79.

AZ CARDINALS VS. WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Both the Cardinals and the Redskins have endured rough starts to their season, but all is in the past when the two teams take the field. If the Cardinals can keep a quarterback in, they might have a shot against the Redskins, who are currently rounding out the top four in the East National Football Conference. Fans are eager to see how it will play out, with the game almost completely sold out.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, azcardinals.com, Sunday, December 4, 2:25 p.m., $65-$209.

PHOENIX SUNS VS. INDIANA PACERS

The Phoenix Suns got off to a rocky start this season but have continued to keep up the fight, playing some extremely close games. There will be no exception when the Indiana Pacers come to town, to whom the Suns lost in a close game last season. If you haven’t had a chance to see a basketball game this season, this may be your chance to wind down with some post-finals week sports, with tickets as low as $10.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, nba.com/suns, Wednesday, December 7, 7 p.m., $10-$1725.