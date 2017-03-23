Sports Calendar March 23-April 5

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs

The Word Champion Chicago Cubs take on the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks in preseason play. Come check out Cubbies like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, along with World Series MVP Ben Zobrist.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, Thursday, March 23, 1:10 p.m., call for ticket prices.

International Sportsmen’s Expo and Arizona Boat Show

The Sportsmen’s Expo and Boat Show brings every sport and outdoor activity together for three days. The expo offers rock climbing walls, geocaching, watersports demos and a free archery range. In addition, more than 40 brands and 120 different boats will be on display.

WestWorld of Scottsdale, 1660 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 800.545.6100, sportsexpos.com, Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26, times vary, $14.

PBR Built Ford Tough Series Ak-Chin Invitational

Fans will be able to cheer on 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, along with PBR Rookies of the Year Jess Lockwood (2016), Kaique Pacheco (2015) and others. Guests can celebrate at the Official PBR Kick-Off Party and fourth annual Cowboy Baller Bash at the Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon, at 5 p.m. Friday, March 24. PBR bull rider and 2016 World Finals event champion Ryan Dirteater will be on hand, with singer Luke Kaufman performing. For more information visit wheretheybuck.com. The PBR Fan Zone Pre-Party at Westgate Entertainment District is Saturday, March 25. Guests will be treated to live country music, a live bull and a beer garden, the proceeds from which will benefit Rider Relief Fund.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 800.732.1727, gilariverarena.com, 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, 1:45 p.m., $20-$105.

Final Four

Experience the “madness” as the Valley hosts the Final Four for the first time.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, ncaa.com/tickets/basketball-men/d1, Saturday, April 1 through Monday, April 3, times TBA, visit website for ticket prices.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

It’s opening day at Chase Field and the first 40,000 fans will receive a T-shirt and a schedule magnet. However, all attendees will witness starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the D-backs kick off what everyone hopes will be a better season.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.462.6500, arizona.diamondbacks.mlb.com, Sunday, April 2, 1:10 p.m., $19-$275.

Final Four Dribble

Bounce into action with the NCAA Final Four Dribble. Youth ages 18 and under are invited to participate in this unique and free Final Four event, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way through the heart of downtown Phoenix.

Heritage Square, 113 N. Sixth Street, Phoenix, ncaa.com/final-four/final-four-dribble, Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m., free but preregistration is required.

Takis Foam Finger Night

Sticking with the Valley sports teams’ reputation of giving away goodies, the Suns will offer the first 4,500 fans Takis foam fingers. Use them to cheer on the Phoenix Suns as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, Friday, April 7, 7 p.m. $19-$2,025.