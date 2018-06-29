Sports Calendar June/July 2018

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Orange County SC

We’re here for the beer — and soccer. Come enjoy the second $1 beer night of the month while watching some high-flying Rising action. The increasingly popular soccer team will be sure to give the crowd a night to remember.

Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex, 751 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe, 623.594.9606, phxrisingfc.com, Friday, June 29, 7:30 p.m., $17-$103.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

Paul Goldschmidt and the D-backs host National League rival San Francisco. This matchup will feature all-stars on both sides. Come watch as Arizona tries to end June on a winning note.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.514.8400, mlb.com/dbacks, Friday, June 29, 6:40 p.m., Saturday, June 30, 7:10 p.m. and Sunday, July 1, 1:10 p.m., $19-$190.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals

There’s nothing better than celebrating America’s birthday with America’s pastime. Head over to Chase Field when the D-backs take on Marcell Ozuna and company. On July 4, a fireworks show will follow the game.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.514.8400, mlb.com/dbacks, Monday, June 2, 6:40 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, 7:10 p.m. and Wednesday, July 4, 7:10 p.m., tickets start at $16.

Manchester United vs. Club America

Manchester United stops at University of Phoenix Stadium as part of its 2018 Summer Tour. Highlighted by Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and David de Gea, the team will take on Mexico’s Club America.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 623.433.7101, universityofphoenixstadium.com, Thursday, July 19, 7 p.m., tickets start at $27.

Phoenix Rising FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC2

Phoenix Rising FC faces the Seattle Sounders for the first time this year in this Group B matchup. This is the only time the teams play in Tempe this season.

Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex, 751 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe, 623.594.9606, phxrisingfc.com, Friday, July 20, 8 p.m., tickets start at $17.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Two 2017 playoff teams face off in a battle for the National League West division, when the Rockies take a trip to Arizona. It’s a celebratory weekend as well. The first 20,000 ticketholders receive a Jake Lamb bobblehead on Saturday. The following day, join the snakes as they celebrate the birthday of their mascot, Baxter.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.514.8400, mlb.com/dbacks, Friday, July 20, 6:40 p.m., Saturday, July 21, 5:10 p.m. and Sunday, July 22, 1:10 p.m., tickets start at $16.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx

The Phoenix Mercury will try to defeat the 2017 WNBA champion Lynx in this Saturday evening battle. While the Mercury was one of the best teams in the league last year, it was unable to top the Lynx.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.379.2000, mercury.wnba.com, Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m., tickets start at $27.26.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals’ training camp opens on July 21, and the following day it is open to the public. Check out rookie quarterback Josh “The Chosen” Rosen and see why he’s the talk of the town.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 602.379.0101, azcardinals.com, Sunday, July 22, 2 p.m., free.