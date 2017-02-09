Sports Calendar February 9-February 22

13th Annual Subway D-Backs Fan Fest

Baseball fans can catch spring training fever early at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ annual fan fest. Meet Diamondbacks players, coaches and broadcasters (past and present) during the Subway Stage Show, and grab some autographs and photos with them along the way. Attendees can also get in the swing of things with batting practice, wiffle ball, and fly ball games. Autograph vouchers can be purchased at the Salt River Fields box office starting at 11 am. February 18.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Resort, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, m.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/info/fanfest, Saturday, February 18, noon- 4 p.m., free.

Cupid’s Undie Run

This isn’t the old-school college “undie run” where frat guys storm the dorms and steal sorority sisters’ panties. The Cupid’s Undie Run benefits a better cause – the Children’s Tumor Foundation. This “brief” run (about a mile or so) is pants-optional, but folks who choose not to show their chonies can still participate.

Blasted Barley Beer Company, 404 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, cupidsundierun.org/city/phoenix-arizona/, Saturday, February 11, noon-4 p.m. $35 registration.

Phoenix Suns Vs. Chicago Bulls

The Phoenix Suns have played some of their all-time most exciting games against the Chicago Bulls (including the 1993 NBA Finals). The current Suns roster seeks to recapture the rage as Devin Booker, Eric Bledsoe, Tyson Chandler and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take to the court against Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler, (former Sun) Robin Lopez and the Chicago Bulls.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, nba.com/suns, Friday, February 10, 8:30 p.m., $20-$320.

Arizona Coyotes Vs. Anaheim Ducks

Those who give a flying puck about hockey know this will be one of the hottest match-ups on ice, as the Arizona Coyotes cross sticks with 2006-2007 Stanley Cup Champions the Anaheim Ducks. Coyotes goalie Mike Smith is fresh off his participation in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game, where he was the sole Arizona player on the All-Star rosters.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, nhl.com/coyotes/schedule, Monday, February 20, 7 p.m. $16-$176.

DiRTYOGA at Uptown Farmers’ Market

Stretch, bend, relax and feel enlightened with these weekly 75-minute sessions conducted by DiRTYOGA and held outside in the fresh air at the Uptown Farmers’ Market. Just bring yourself and a mat.

Uptown Farmers’ Market, 5757 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, facebook.com/DiRTYOGA, every Saturday, 10 a.m., free ($3 suggested donation).