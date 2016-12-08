Sports Calendar December 8-December 22

Santa Hustle 5K and Half Marathon

Who would run a race that blasts festive music, is covered in holiday decorations and has cookie and candy stations on the course? Santa, probably — and now you can too! The Santa Hustle 5K and Half Marathon is yet another holiday race option. Finishers will receive a hat and beard as well as a medal. If you’ve been sitting on that red and green workout gear for the past year, this may be the perfect time to bust it out.

Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Boulevard, Glendale, santahustle.com/arizona, Sunday, December 11, 8 a.m., $50-$72.50.

ASU Women’s Basketball vs. Oral Roberts

The women’s basketball team is off to an amazing start, but they’ve got quite the season to live up to. The 2015-2016 season was record breaking for the ladies; they enjoyed a 15 game winning streak, 26 wins and were named Pac-12 Regular Season Co-Champions. The Sun Devil ladies will show Tulsa what Tempe’s made of when Oral Roberts University comes to play.

Wells Fargo Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, thesundevils.com, Saturday, December 17, 2 p.m., free w/ student ID or $8-$25.

AZ Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

The Cardinals beat the Saints 31-19 last September and fans hope for a repeat this time around. The 2010 Super Bowl champions have had more of a losing season than a winning one, but there’s no way that they’re going to let the Cardinals just take it. Tickets are selling fast—if you’re enduring football withdrawals, now is the time to get your fill!

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, azcardinals.com, Sunday, December 18, 2:05 p.m., $48-$282.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Calgary Flames

Your chances to see the Coyotes duke it out at Gila River Arena are numbered. Arizona’s hockey team is moving to Tempe in 2019 with a brand new stadium. For now, the Coyotes are still in Glendale and off to a rough start. While they’re at more losses than wins at this point, the season could take a turn for the better if they can show these Canadians what happens when cacti hit the ice.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, nhl.com/coyotes, Monday, December 19, 7 p.m., $15.50-$299.

ASU Men’s Basketball vs. Creighton

Creighton University comes from Nebraska to challenge the Sun Devils. The boys killed it during their first two games of the season, but had a few stumbles here and there. If you’re still in town, don’t leave the student section empty during winter break! ASU beat Creighton by two points last year, so it’s sure to be a good fight. Come out and cheer the team on to their next victory!

Wells Fargo Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, thesundevils.com, Tuesday, December 20, 7 p.m., free w/ student ID or $7-$50.