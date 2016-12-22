Sports Calendar December 22-January 12

Free Intro to Yoga Class

Every Saturday afternoon, Inner Vision Yoga hosts an introductory yoga class that is free for first-timers. The hour-long session reviews basic yoga postures, foundational philosophies and provides individual guidance on what classes to take in the future. The weekly class is ideal for anyone from experienced yogis looking to learn more about the practice to beginners who have never even heard of “downward dog.”

Inner Vision Yoga, 6448 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, innervisionyoga.com, 480.839.1006, December 24 & December 31, 12:15 p.m., free for first-time visitors.

Motel 6 Cactus Bowl

Fans can look forward to the ultimate Big 12 vs. Mountain West faceoff when Boise State battles Baylor University in the 28th annual Cactus Bowl. Chase Field will transform from diamond to gridiron so fans can witness a riveting rivalry between the Bears and Broncos. The Baylor Bears finished their season with a six-game losing streak, while the Boise Broncos hope to redeem themselves after a tough season-ending loss to Air Force. Don’t miss this compelling matchup between two teams that have been shrouded in both contention and merit—and be one of the first to see who comes out on top.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, fiestabowl.org/cactus-bowl, 480.350.0911, December 27, 8:15 p.m., $35-$140.

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Ranked No. 1 in ESPN’s list of 2016’s most entertaining bowl games, the 46th annual Fiesta Bowl is steeped in tradition, but is sure to offer some game-changing nuances when Ohio State and Clemson University hit the field on New Year’s Eve. The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 in the NCAA, while the Tigers are No. 5. The winner of this highly anticipated showdown will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. Whether you’re rocking scarlet or orange, University of Phoenix Stadium will be full of adrenaline on game day.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, fiestabowl.org/fiesta-bowl, 480.350.0911, December 31, 5 p.m., $100-$350.

Midnight Madness Run

If sitting at a bar on Mill toasting champagne at midnight doesn’t seem like your style, why not be able to say you participated in Phoenix’s last 5K of 2016 and first 5K of 2017? Join StartLine Racing in the 27th annual Midnight Madness Run. This unique event features a sparkling cider toast at midnight and a “Runner’s Brunch” before and after the race. Participants will also receive a finisher’s medal and a custom Dri-Fit Tech jacket. Awards will be distributed for the top three runners in designated age groups.

Rose Mofford Sports Complex, 833 N. 25th Avenue, Phoenix, startlineracing.com, December 31st, 10:30 p.m., $35-$45.

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami

The court at Talking Stick Arena will certainly be on fire when the Suns attempt to beat the Heat in one of the first games of 2017. Hopefully the start of the New Year will cause the Suns to kick it into high gear. Join fellow fans to watch the game and participate in IASIS Healthcare Health & Wellness Night—and don’t be late! The first 2,500 fans who arrive will receive a complimentary Suns shaker bottle.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, nba.com/suns, January 3, 7 p.m., $11-$1,474.