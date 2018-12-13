Sports Calendar December 2018/January 2019

ASU Sun Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Sun Devils men’s basketball team takes on preseason No. 1 Kansas at Wells Fargo Arena. The Jayhawks feature another high-level recruiting class, but ASU beat them in Kansas last season.

Wells Fargo Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, 480.727.0000, thesundevils.com, Saturday, December 22, 7 p.m., tickets start at $65.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals, who will likely be in contention for the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, host the Rams in their final home game of the 2018 season. L.A. could be playing for the top seed and a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs.

State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 602.379.0101, azcardinals.com, Sunday, December 23, 2:05 p.m., tickets start at$21.

Cheez-It Bowl

A baseball diamond will turn to into a football field for an evening, as Cal and TCU face off for a season-ending win and bragging rights as the Cheez-It Bowl champions. This was formerly called the Cactus Bowl.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.514.8400, cheezitbowl.com, Wednesday, December 26, 7 p.m., tickets start at $31.

Desert Hockey Classic

The ASU hockey team hosts two Minnesota schools and New York’s Clarkson University in a heated four-team tournament at Gila River Arena. The Sun Devils have grown their hockey program over the years and will have a chance to show their power against some of the best in the country.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 623.772.3800, pac-12.com, Friday, December 28, 4:30 p.m., tickets start at $50.

The Wigwam’s Patriot All-America Invitational

The Wigwam is hosting the eighth annual Patriot All-America Invitational featuring 84 amateur golfers from all three NCAA Divisions, NAIA and NJCAA rankings as well as universities outside of the United States.

The Wigwam, 300 E. Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, 623.935.3811, wigwamarizona.com, Saturday, December 29 to Monday, December 31, various times and pricing.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Watch the Suns as they test their young core against the best in the NBA. Golden State boasts four 2017-18 All-Stars and are the back-to-back NBA champions. Phoenix will look to avenge its October 22 loss in the Bay.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.379.2000, nba.com/suns/tickets, Monday, December 31, 7 p.m., tickets start at $68.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Undefeated UCF takes on SEC-foe LSU in one of the nation’s biggest bowl games. UCF was the lone undefeated NCAA football team in 2017, but was snubbed from the playoffs. With the same result this year, they will look to get revenge on the Tigers, who boast a stout defense and reeled off several impressive wins.

State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 602.379.0101, azcardinals.com, Tuesday, January 1, 11 a.m., tickets start at $12.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers visit Phoenix for the only time this season on their journey to reach the Eastern Conference playoffs. Rookie Deandre Ayton will have a chance to matchup against Joel Embiid, who has made a habit of embarrassing rookie opposition this year. The first 5,000 fans receive a Deandre Ayton Draft Night Bobblehead.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.379.2000, nba.com/suns/tickets, Wednesday, January 2, 7 p.m., tickets start at $18.

ASU Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes basketball

ASU looks to avenge its first-four loss in the NCAA Tournament last year, having gone 8-0 to start the year. The Utes are the first opponent for the Sun Devils in conference play.

Wells Fargo Arena, 600 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, 480.727.0000, thesundevils.com, Thursday, January 3, 6 p.m., tickets start at $9.