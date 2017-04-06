Sports Calendar April 6-19

Takis Foam Finger Night

Sticking with the Valley sports teams’ reputation of giving away goodies, the Suns will offer the first 4,500 fans Takis foam fingers. Use them to cheer on the Phoenix Suns as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, Friday, April 7, 7 p.m. $19-$2,025.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild

Come see former Yote Martin Hanzal lead the Minnesota Wild as our hometown team closes the books on its 2016-2017 season.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, Saturday, April 8, 6 p.m., tickets start at $14.

Jake Lamb Bobblehead Night

The first 20,000 fans grab a bobblehead of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ “resident goofball”—his words, not ours. On the evening game, the snakes take on the Cleveland Indians, who came this close to a World Series berth.

Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602.462.6500, arizona.diamondbacks.mlb.com, Saturday, April 8, 5:10 p.m., $19-$275.

Phoenix Rising FC vs. LA Galaxy II

The state’s highest-level professional soccer club, Phoenix Rising FC, is under consideration for an MLS (Division 1) Expansion Franchise. Check out the team as it plays in its new, soccer-specific stadium at the northwest corner of the Loops 101 and 202 in Scottsdale. The games sell out quickly, so get in line for tickets now.

Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex, 751 N. McClintock Drive, Scottsdale, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, Saturday, April 8, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $10.

Redneck Run

The Redneck Run is a country music run/walk that helps servicemen and women through a donation to Dogs on Deployment, an organization dedicated to finding foster homes for servicemen and women’s pets when they are deployed. Music provided by Mary Hoffman, the Shari Rowe Band and the Geetars. There’s a 5K, 10K, country mile and a two-person “plunger” relay.

Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunrise Boulevard, Glendale, 480.609.3978, redneckrunaz.com, Sunday, April 9, 8 a.m., $45-$90.

Phoenix Suns and Fry’s Foods Stores Fan Appreciation Day

The Suns close the books on the season—at least at home—against the Dallas Mavericks, with whom the hometown ballers have a 2-1 season series record. It’s also Fan Appreciation Day, so who knows what goodies the Suns have in store!

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, Sunday, April 9, 3 p.m. $19-$2,025.

UNLV Rebels at ASU Sun Devils Baseball

Come watch the hometown Sun Devils take on the UNLV Rebels, whom ASU defeated 5-4 in a previous outing that celebrated the legacy of alum Barry Bonds.

Phoenix Municipal Stadium, 5999 E. Van Buren Street, Phoenix, thesundevils.com/schedule.aspx?schedule=418, Tuesday, April 11, 6:30 p.m., $5.60-$15.

Rugged Maniac

Thrill seekers can tackle 25 adrenaline-pumping obstacles and a day-long party during the Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race powered by Men’s Health. The Phoenix area stop has quickly become a twice-a-year tradition for maniacs in the region.

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 20000 S. Maricopa Road, Chandler, ruggedmaniac.com/events/phoenix, Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m., $69-$79.

Step Up 4 Kids Walkathon

The event is designed to encourage children and adults to be healthy and active by walking the most steps for one consecutive week. Funds raised will be used to help combat childhood obesity by supporting underserved children and organizations wishing to join the Healthy LifeStars program. A celebration fundraising dinner will culminate on November 8th in Phoenix.

Valleywide, healthylifestars.org, Monday, April 17 to Sunday, April 23, $25 adults, free for children 17 and younger.