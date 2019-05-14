Splash into Summer Top pool parties In the Valley

Olivia Munson • College Times

Spring has sprung, and summer is just around the corner. It will only be a matter of days before Arizona weather reaches triple-digits. But have no fear! We have a list of the best pool parties coming to the Valley this season. So, feel free to kick back, relax and enjoy the hot-hot summer.

BLK Live

The Aqua lounge is the place to be if you want to experience live music and fine dining by the pool. Concerts can be viewed from the indoor or outdoor bar, in addition to from private cabanas that surround BLK Live’s signature pool. Both national and local musicians make stops at BLK Live and with their recently expanded outdoor stage, there should be more to come. The outdoor lounge is the perfect place to enjoy a poolside cocktail or play a round of volleyball.

BLK Live, 7301 E. Butherus Drive, Scottsdale, 480-494-5069, blkliveaz.com, various times and prices.

Hotel Adeline’s Liquid Sunshine

Every Saturday, Liquid Sunshine is sure to make a splash. This pool party series features signature cocktails, giant food platters and inflatable floats. All of these combined make the perfect Instagrammable moment. Live DJ entertainment will be at each party with appearances from DJ Starmars and DJ Slippe. Hotel guests and the public are welcome to experience Liquid Sunshine for free. If guests wish to treat themselves to a slice of paradise, daybeds ($250) or cabanas ($500) with food and drink services are available. For Memorial Day and Labor Day, the festivities extend into Sunday for a nonstop party.

Hotel Adeline, 5101 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-284-7700, hoteladeline.com/play/, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, free.

Hotel Valley Ho

The fun never seems to stop at Hotel Valley Ho’s OH Pool. From Frosé Fridays to Recovery Sundays, there is enough to keep you keep coming back. Live DJ entertainment, poolside facials, signature Chandon Rosé Frose. OH Pool’s events and specials run from March to September. On Saturdays, as well as Sundays of holiday weekends, guests will only be admitted to the pool if they have booked a hotel room, daybed or cabana. For other days, be sure to check in with the front desk for availability.

Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 E. Main Street, Scottsdale, 480-376-2600, hotelvalleyho.com, various times, packages available.

Lustre Rooftop Bar

The pool at the Lustre Bar has something for every taste. A skyline view of Phoenix pairs well with laying back and catching sun. Relaxation is important, but if you are feeling social, take a seat at the bar with the best poolside happy hour. It runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and features food and drink specials. During the afternoon and evening, live DJs and artists perform on Saturdays and Sundays with musical styles ranging from Top 40 to alternative rock hits. An upscale beachwear dress code is enforced with no jeans, basketball shorts or inappropriate graphic tees allowed.

Lustre Bar, Palomar, 2 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-258-0231, lustrerooftopbar.com, various times, packages available.

The Pool at Talking Stick Resort

There is no better place to watch an outdoor concert than at the Pool at Talking Stick Resort. Just steps away from the Main Pool, the concert stage can be viewed while lazing in the water. Upcoming artists include Hollywood Vampires, Foreigner, and Bad Company. Concert and event entry are both 21 and older and pricing for all events varies.

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, Various times, 480-850-7777, talkingstickresort.com

Release Pool Parties

All summer long, Talking Stick Resorts hosts a pool party you do not want to miss. On Saturdays and some Sundays during holiday weekends, come out and enjoy the Scottsdale sun, crystal blue water and live entertainment from noon to 6 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older, and tickets and ID are required for entry. In addition, the West Pool is open to the public, which gives a more intimate alternative to the happenings at the main pool. Poolside drinks and dining are available throughout the event. VIP cabanas and canopy daybeds can be rented for a relaxing and luxury escape. The season kicked off with a concert by DJ Deorro on May 4.

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, 480-850-7777, releasevip.com, various times and prices.

Soaked! Saturdays

Soaked! Saturdays are sure to liven up your normal week. The Maya Day and Nightclub gives Arizona residents and visitors the biggest Vegas-style pool party every Saturday. At Maya, bigger is better with large cocktails and crowds, and an impressive pool. Live music sets are performed by Maya resident DJs, including David Anthony and Javin. VIP tables or cabanas can be reserved to amp up your party experience. Tickets are $15, and the pool party is 21 and older. A dress code is strictly enforced with no sweats, jeans, basketball shorts or sports jerseys allowed in the day club.

Maya Day and Nightclub, 7333 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480-625-0528, mayaclubaz.com, noon, various prices.

WET Deck at W Scottsdale Hotel

The WET Deck has found a way to bring the beach to the deserts of Arizona, and it could not be more perfect. A beach bar, chilled cucumbers for your eyes and frozen drinks and delicious snacks, what could be more relaxing? Daybeds and lounging pods are available to the public but to truly have an unforgettable experience, reserve a private cabana complete with a flat-screen TV, individually controlled sound, personal service and internet access. You won’t even have to lift a finger. Poolside service is ready to help you with anything you may need during your rest and relaxation.

W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, 480-970-2119, w-hotels.marriott.com, various times, packages available. CT