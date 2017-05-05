Speaking Out: Tempe slam poetry scene continues at The Blend

After returning to the Mill Avenue poetry scene at Spinelli’s Pizzeria last year, Valley slam poet Terran Randolph has continued to build the scene he has worked so hard to reestablish.

Randolph now hosts weekly slam events at The Blend Teahouse in Tempe every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. At this weekly gathering, poets, artists and musicians will unite in what they hope will enhance the quality of slam poetry in the Valley.

But while the event’s format is open mic, it is ultimately a competition. And there’s a lot of it. Slam poetry consists of three rounds, beginning with 11 to 12 poets and dropping to five and three poets in subsequent rounds. Five judges selected from the audience will rank poets on a scale of 1 to 10, based on the performance and quality of work, Randolph explains. And this time around, he’s placing an emphasis on professionalism.

“We want to build a community where we’re teaching our poets how to memorize and not read off of a cell phone or read off of a piece of paper,” Randolph says. “That is a professional slam poet who doesn’t read off of paper, so you’re actually able to engage the audience by not reading off of your telephone.”

Randolph already had a deep history in the local poetry scene prior to Spinelli’s. After sponsoring events on Mill Avenue since 2007, he eventually took a four-year hiatus in which he worked as a traveling poet in Seattle and Portland. In addition to last year’s weekly poetry nights at Spinelli’s, Randolph has performed in Mesa, Flagstaff, Jerome and at Tempe’s Shady Park. But when he began his partnership with Spinelli’s in 2016, his goal was to build a team for the National Poetry Slam competition. He hasn’t lost site of that goal, and he ultimately hopes to continue that process at The Blend.

“We are still in the process of building a team for the poetry slam (competition),” Randolph says. “We’re actually starting a new poetry slam because nationals has just gone by, and so this is just all brand new.”

While poetry is the focal point of the evening at The Blend, there will be plenty of other types of entertainment to go around. The open mic nature of the event will also lend a hand to local musicians looking to spread their talent.

“If there are some people that come and sign up for the open mic for music, they’re welcome to come and play, but for the most part, it’s focused on poetry,” Randolph says.

The events will also consist of a variety of artists, regardless of their medium. Randolph notes live painters, cartoonists and jewelry makers are staples at The Blend. At other events, belly dancer troupes have even come through.

“We have a nice little community; we’ve been averaging about 25 to 35 people in a small coffee shop, which is not bad,” he says.

But while this evening of varied talent is based around competing poets, positivity, Randolph explains, is the key.

“Once school lets out, the young kids come back. It gives them something positive to do. I always want to hit on the positive note.”

Poets, artists and musicians looking to get involved can reach out to Randolph via the event’s Facebook page, “The Blend Coffee Poetry Slam.” Participants are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes early to sign up.

Slam Poetry at The Blend, 521 S. College Avenue, Tempe, 480.939.2738, Fridays, 6 to 8 p.m.

Photo by Michelle Sasonov