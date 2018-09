It was nothing but art, music and good vibes at Shady Park yesterday with the return of Soul Shanty Wednesdays, a weekly showcase and celebration of Tempe’s burgeoning reggae scene. With DJ Supavaiza and Mycwyse spinning a mix of reggae, dub and downtempo tunes, live painting and high-energy ping pong matches, Shady Park was alive with rhythm! All photos by Michelle Sasonov.