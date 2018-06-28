Six Tips for Moving into Your New Home After Graduation

Graduation can be a big transition for young adults: looking for a job, finding a place to live, establishing a new lifestyle. Moving into a new place on your own can be a big first step, and you want to make sure you do it right.

Alexander Harris, web editor at SpareFoot, an online marketplace for moving and storage, offered a few tips for recent graduates looking to move into their first apartments or homes after college.

THINK ABOUT INVESTING IN TEMPORARY STORAGE UNITS

“We at SpareFoot are a marketplace for finding and reserving storage units, so we’re the easiest way to compare and shop for a place to stash your stuff temporarily. It’s very useful for a graduate because they are definitely in a transition and could be moving at any time, so you don’t want to have to drag everything from house to house or apartment to apartment.”

PURGE, PURGE, PURGE

“I think the main thing you want to do is de-clutter and go through all of your items and your possessions and, before you pack them up to move… decide what you need, what you want and what you don’t want anymore. Anything you don’t want or don’t really need anymore, you should donate, sell or leave for the next person to move into your dorm or whatever the case may be.”

MAKE SURE YOU’RE LIVING WITHIN YOUR MEANS

“There’s a lot more than just the rent. There’s security deposits and all sorts of other things. There’s a growing trend of people moving back home or spending more time at home after college, and I think that is largely financial. People are getting their finances in order and making sure that they’re prepared. When you are looking for an apartment, each city is different, but you have to know what you can actually afford.”

STAY ORGANIZED AND LABEL BOXES

“Sometimes people pack things in their boxes to put them in storage, and they’ll forget everything that they have. They don’t know what’s in what box. They don’t know what is where. So when you’re packing, we recommend definitely taking a picture with your cell phone of what’s in each box. You can label each box by number, keep a list of what’s where — just know where all your important things are or you’ll wish you did.”

PACK A PERSONAL BOX WITH IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS AND VALUABLES

“Say you might accidentally put your passport in a packed box and you want to go on vacation unexpectedly, and then you have to go searching around a storage unit or your boxes. We always recommend if you have personal documents, important paper or very valuable items, like jewelry, you have access to them. You never know when you’re going to want those things. In your first night at a new place, your medications and toiletries are important too, so have those available.”

UTILIZE YOUR RESOURCES

“We have our blog, which has a lot of resources and information sharing, and we can hook you up with professional organizers we partner with or others. Just make sure you take your time and do it right.”