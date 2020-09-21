Sip, Sip Hooray: Coffee shops are aplenty near ASU’s campuses

By Annika Tomlin

Everyone needs a good pick-me-up when school starts.

Sometimes all someone needs is a change of scenery and a cup of coffee or tea to get them going for the rest of the day. Whether you are on campus or living nearby, here are several options to get your caffeine fix—and some munchies, too.

Cartel Coffee Lab

This locally owned roaster is all about the brew. Grab a canned cold brew ($3.50-$12) or a dirty chai ($5.75-$6.75) to go within walking distance of the main ASU campus. Each Cartel bag, cup and product is carefully curated. Try out the Blend Forty-Eight coffee grounds that includes a mix of milk chocolate and berries with a velvety body ($15).

225 W. University Drive, Tempe, 480.621.6381, cartelcoffeelab.com @cartelcoffeelab

Steve’s Espresso

The aesthetically pleasing interior is matched by friendly staff and delicious house-made coffee. Steve’s also sells breakfast and lunch or an afternoon snack if you want to make the stop more than just a coffee run. Try gluten-free breakfast tacos with eggs, cheese, bacon, lettuce and house spicy pepper honey salsa ($4.25).

1801 E. Baseline Road, Suite 102, Tempe 480.777.5373, stevesespresso.com, @stevesespresso

The Grand

The Grand is so much more than a coffee shop. With its coffee shop, bar, beer garden and an outdoor stage with open and intimate seating indoors and out, The Grand is a great place to meet friends or have a business meeting. Sip on cocktails, study with classmates or grab a bite to eat from something at the general store.

718 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, 602.795.8552, thegrandaz.com, @thegrandaz

Press Coffee

Choose from a wide variety of award-winning roasts from around the world. Get those early-morning jitters going with the Spitball Espresso coffee grounds featuring notes of strawberry and chocolate with a creamy finish ($16.50). Locally owned and operated, Press has a passion and commitment to making great coffee for every customer while supporting Arizona charities and coffee farmers around the world.

601 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Suite 103, Tempe, 480.704.1107, presscoffee.com, @presscoffee

Royal Coffee Bar

Royal is family owned and humbly provides fresh, unpretentious coffee and espresso drinks in a classic European cafe style. Indulge in a macchiato or spice it up with some chai tea after hiking the nearby “A” Mountain.

502 S. College Avenue, Tempe,602.402.8184, royalcoffeebar.com, @royalcoffeebar

Songbird Coffee & Tea House

Located in a historic house built in 1904, Songbird is an extension of your living room. Songbird partners with local businesses like Cortez Coffee Roasters for fresh coffee, Maya Tea Company for loose-leaf teas and chai, and Fermented Tea Company for kombucha. Add a house-made pastry or breakfast sandwich to round out the meal.

812 N. Third Street, Phoenix,602.374.4192, songbirdcoffeehouse.com, @songbirdcoffeehouse

Fillmore Coffee Co.

Fillmore is a student’s one-stop-shop in Downtown Phoenix. It also serves daily fresh pastries, salads, sandwiches, wraps and other light, healthy foods using local organic ingredients all prepared in house.

600 N. Fourth Street, Phoenix, 602.606.2426, fi llmorecoffeeco.com, @fillmorecoffeeco

Xtreme Bean Coffee

Xtreme Bean offers a spacious, modern ambiance and java from house-roasted beans that make for more than an average cup of joe. Dine in with a classic breakfast including a chorizo burrito or croissant sandwiches, or nibble on snacks like fresh-baked cinnamon rolls or blueberry scones. Xtreme Bean ensures all aspects of its coffee are perfect, from the grind of the espresso to the texture of the milk.

1707 E. Southern Avenue, Tempe, 480.820.0333, xtremebean.wixsite.com/xtremebean, @xtremebeancoffee

Lola Coffee

This family-owned and -operated coffee shop prides itself on providing organic, fair-trade tea and coffee. It works with local dairy suppliers and bakeries to source the freshest, highest-quality offering. Lola offers a full breakfast menu, delicious baked goods and, of course, some of the best coffee.

1001 N. Third Avenue, Suite 6, Phoenix, 602.252.2265, lolacoffeebarphx.com @lolacoffeebar CT