Show Preview: Adam Ant at Celebrity Theatre, January 28

Adam Ant’s influence on art rock and New Wave seems understated since he first cracked into the Top 20 U.S. dance charts in 1980 with “Kings of the Wild Frontier.” But 38 years later, the English artist’s post-punk glam veneer shines as brightly as ever and his impact on the world of music – both in terms of sound and aesthetics – can be heard and seen in artists such as Suede, Andy Black, Devo and Marilyn Manson. With his subversive sexual aesthetic – driven by alternately wearing ornate uniform coats and going shirtless and painting tribal-looking stripes on his face – and his infectiously danceable music (often propelled by thick and primal percussion), Ant is the last man standing among the insurgent art rockers of the early ‘80s (RIP Klaus Nomi and David Bowie). Ant’s extensive body of work includes 10 singles that charted in the top 10 in the U.K., including “Stand and Deliver,” “Prince Charming,” “Goody Two Shoes” and “Friend or Foe.” And the audience will be treated to all of them and then some when Ant brings his Anthems: The Singles Tour 2017 to Celebrity Theatre. Set lists from previous shows on the tour also reveal some lesser-known gems are making the cut, like pirate rock song “Jolly Roger” and the high-energy B-side “Beat My Guest,” a cheeky ode to S&M.

Adam Ant is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 28 at Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix. Tickets cost $40 to $80; VIP packages cost $198 and include seating within the first six rows, a T-shirt, laminate, badge pack, tote bag and signed poster. Call 602-267-1600 or visit celebritytheatre.com and adam-ant.com.