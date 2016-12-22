See Ya Never, 2016: Where to ring in the New Year

This year has almost come to an end, but that means it’s time to ring in 2017. Whether you want to dress up, drink fancy champagne or dance the night away, there is plenty to do around the Valley this December 31.

Here are some of the highlights.

New Year’s Eve Block Party on Mill Avenue

Assemble your squad and head to Mill Avenue to watch the streets come to life with live music, games, food, trucks, fireworks and more. The drinks and excitement will be flowing as Mill Ave. hotspots like El Hefe, Handlebar, C.A.S.A and Wasted Grain will have their own unique events. Attendees can also strut down the streets to catch the ball drop on 6th and Mill, snap a selfie in front of the 10-foot tall “2017” and “ooh” and “ah” as fireworks provided by Four Peaks light up the sky at midnight.

Mill Avenue, Tempe, blockpartyonmill.com, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., free.

Decadence

This year’s biggest act, The Chainsmokers, is slipping under the radar to spend New Year’s Eve with its fans in Chandler. That sexy video for their hit “Closer” has raised eyebrows, but it’s nothing compared to the steam The Chainsmokers will generate during its set at Decadence. Decadence begins on December 30, but on New Year’s Eve, The Chainsmokers will be joined by the likes of DJ Snake and Zedd.

Decadence, Rawhide Western Town and Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, relentlessbeats.com, 5 p.m., $99-$399.

Ryan Sims Band

Cave Creek country artist Ryan Sims and his band are Valley favorites, packing venues ranging from Wasted Grain to intimate acoustic shows at McDowell Mountain Golf Club. This New Year’s Eve, the Ryan Sims Band brings its show to Copper Blues in CityScape. Join them as they perform covers as well as tracks from Sims’ self-titled solo album.

Copper Blues, 50 W. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., 480.719.5005, copperblueslive.com, 8 p.m., free.

Confetti Ball New Year’s Eve Gala

Hotel Valley Ho is hosting an upscale New Year’s Eve gala that features a four-hour premium reception, hors d’oeuvres and a midnight champagne toast and confetti drop.

Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 E. Main Street, Scottsdale, ticketvibe.com, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., $129-$1,495.

Live 101.5’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

Join Live 101.5 at The Saguaro Scottsdale Hotel for a celebration of the New Year. Join more than 1,200 revelers and sip on sweet champagne, munch on hors d’oeuvres, play casino games, participate in a silent auction and dance to music by DJs Decipha and Slippe.

The Saguaro Scottsdale Hotel, 4000 N. Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, newyearsevearizona.com/tickets, 6 p.m., $105-$185.

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

One of the Valley’s most celebrated acts, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, will perform their last show of the year at Celebrity Theatre. RCPM’s private label of ultra-premium tequila, “Mexican Moonshine” will be served to attendees. “The Celebrity Theatre is a Phoenix music institution hosting acts like Brian Wilson, Alan Parsons, George Lopez, Todd Rundgren and the first Alice Cooper Christmas Pudding,” Clyne says. “We couldn’t think of a better venue to ring in the New Year.” Partiers rejoice: Rows one through three will be removed for dancing.

Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, celebritytheatre.com, 9 p.m., $43-$53.

2017 Flannel Ball Art Show

Grab a flannel shirt and head to the Roosevelt Row Arts District for a cozy New Year’s Eve celebration. Created in 2014, the Flannel Ball keeps alive the local artist tradition of adaptive reuse. Even the dumpsters are works of art, according to its website. Flavor-filled food trucks, a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium Brewing Co., lawn games, a photo booth, the New Year piñata drop and a champagne toast are all part of the fun.

Lawn Gnome Publishing, Bud’s Glass Joint and Growhouse, 905 N. Fifth Street, Phoenix, flannelball.com, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $15-$25.

Roaring ’20s New Year’s Eve Gala

Come as a flapper, a gangster or come as you are to celebrate at Coup Des Tartes. The restaurant will ring in the New Year with a roaring ’20s dance party, with a band, giveaways, dinner, drinks and a ball drop at midnight.

Coup Des Tartes, 1725 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, nicetartes.com/ticket-sales, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., $50-$150.

All That Glitters NYE Gala

Welcome the New Year in style at Talking Stick Resort. Enjoy a buffet spread and party favors, champagne toast, and a balloon drop at midnight. Entertainment includes Wanted: A Tribute to Bon Jovi, DSB: A Tribute to Journey, Discolicious, DJ Jen Jones, Tranzit and Bad Boy Bill in three rooms.

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, talkingstickresort.com, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., $125 and $150.

New Year’s Eve at Topgolf

It’s fun for all ages at Topgolf with an epic night of golf and an abundant amount of glow sticks. Skip the crowded party scene and reserve a private bay with party favors and unlimited golf from 9 p.m. to close. This event is taking place at the Scottsdale and Gilbert locations. Reserve a bay and purchase tickets online at topgolf.com.

Topgolf Scottsdale, 9550 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, Topgolf Gilbert, 1689 San Tan Village Parkway, Gilbert, topgolf.com, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., prices vary.

Glitz and Glamour New Year’s Eve

Blue Martini Lounge is hosting a cocktail party with live music, snacks, an open bar and a champagne toast at midnight. It’s sure to be an elegant and fun night. Cocktail attire is encouraged. For reservations, contact Abbie Ratay at abbier@bluemartinilounge.com or 602.481.8126. Blue Martini Lounge, 5455 E. High Street, Phoenix, bluemartinilounge.com, 8 p.m., $50-$660.

Magic in Morocco at Maya Day & Nightclub

Dance your way into the New Year at swanky Scottsdale nightspot Maya when it transforms into a magnificent Mediterranean dreamscape. Make sure to dress the part as a strict dress code with no shorts, hats, T-shirts or sneakers will be enforced.

Maya Day & Nightclub, 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, mayaclubaz.com, 9 p.m., $25.

NYE Block Party at Crescent Ballroom

Crescent is hosting its biggest New Year’s event yet as the hip venue closes down both 2nd and 3rd Avenue in downtown Phoenix to host a slew of bands and DJs on three stages. The event will also feature food trucks from local eateries so guests can get their grub on after dancing to acts like Kalliope, Sean Watson and the Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra.

Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix, 8 p.m., crescentphx.com, $17.