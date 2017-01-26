Rough Rebound: Suns’ big man felled by tacos in Mexico City

During his 16-year NBA career, Tyson Chandler has learned a lot of valuable lessons.

He learned another one the hard way during the Phoenix Suns’ recent two-game trip to Mexico.

“Mexico City got the best of me,” says Chandler, the Suns veteran center. “Should have stayed away from the street tacos.”

Chandler’s adverse reaction to the tacos hindered him from playing against the Utah Jazz last Monday, but he reported that he’s on the mend after Tuesday’s practice.

Without him in the lineup, the Suns were out-rebounded in a home loss to the Utah Jazz.

On January 19, they returned to action against host Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena, and the Suns counted on Chandler to rebound both from his illness and on the court. Although the Cavs defeated the Suns, Chandler racked up 16 rebounds.

The Suns’ center is in the midst of the most productive rebounding season of his career — a career that has included winning the 2011 NBA title with Dallas and snagging the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award the following year when he played for the Knicks.

Chandler is averaging only 28 minutes per game as a Suns starter, but he’s averaging a career-high 15.6 rebounds per 36 minutes on the court.

In 28 of the 35 games he has played in this season, he has led the Suns in rebounding. In his last five games, he has averaged 17 rebounds.

He says the key to his productivity on the boards is staying healthy and putting in the necessary work with the team’s athletic training staff.

“I feel great and feel as good as I felt four or five years ago,” says Chandler, 34. “So that’s a positive.”

Chandler’s 12.1 rebound average per game this season is second in his career to his 12.4 rebound average in 2006-07 with the Hornets, who split that season between New Orleans and Oklahoma City. The Hornets finished 39-43 that season, but Chandler ranked first in the league in offensive rebounds and second in rebounds per game.

The last season in which a Suns player averaged more than 12 rebounds was 1992-93, when Suns legend Charles Barkley boasted 12.2.

Suns coach Earl Watson says Chandler’s tenacity with rebounding has been “amazing” and his vocal leadership “off the charts.”

Watson says Chandler, who entered the NBA directly from high school, has grown into a well-rounded player.

“He came into this league early and was young and he was just active, playing with the purpose of trying to figure it out,” Watson says. “Now he knows his role. He understands exactly what he has to do, even though it may not make the highlight reel unless it’s a lob dunk.”

Chandler is fourth overall among active players in total rebounds (9,523) and eighth in rebounds per game (9.4).

Chandler had a season-high 23 rebounds on December 13 against the Knicks. The 7-foot-1 center has had three 20-plus rebounding games this season.

But rebounding was the last thing on his mind after returning from Mexico. He says he was feeling fine until Sunday evening.

“All of a sudden I started to feel sick and it hit me like a storm,” Chandler says. “I kind of knew then. I didn’t sleep throughout the whole night, so I kind of figured it would be rough for me to play.”

Without Chandler, the Suns lost to the Jazz, 106-101.

Even when he isn’t on the court, he is making an impact on the team’s young big men.

“It’s been great to have guys like Alex (Len) and Marquese (Chriss) and the other bigs to work with,” Chandler says. “And they are great — and I hate to say kids, but they are great young men — and they want to get better, and they want to learn.”

Hopefully, the lessons they learn will be less miserable than Chandler’s street-taco experience.