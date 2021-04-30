Returning Beauty: Joey Gutos releases lyric video of Arizona inspired song

By College Times Staff

Tempe-based artist/musician Joey Gutos released his video “Everything (That I Need),” for Arbor Day to honor the source of the song’s inspiration – Arizona’s extraordinary and diverse natural environments.

When Gutos first independently released the song on Arbor Day, April 24th, 2020, he vowed that he would plant a tree for every 1,000 streams the song receives across all platforms giving back to the source of the song’s inspiration. To aid in his mission to bring more beauty to the desert he is releasing the video on Arbor Day 2021.

“Everything (That I Need)” was initially written for local filmmaker Dylan Harris’s short documentary entitled “Adventure Lives At Home,” which is about a hiker’s first journey through the 800 mile Arizona trail that spans the vertical length of the state. The song was Joey’s way of paying homage to the beauty that his home state of Arizona has brought to him throughout his life, containing hidden messages in the lyrics as well as recorded sounds of footsteps through different environments across the state.

This lyric video was filmed by local filmmaker Esteban Obregon and edited by Ryan King to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the song’s release. This video is Joey’s continued effort to provide more avenues to gather streams that can accumulate and put more trees into the Earth, starting here in the desert.

Gutos has been performing in the Phoenix scene for over a decade and has shared the stage with many different projects that have taken him across the state and national borders to spread his love for music. His first major project was as the lead singer, guitarist and co-songwriter for the Alt-Rock band Sunset Voodoo, which has garnered much respect from the Phoenix music scene since their inception in 2012.

Gutos has served as guitarist and vocalist for other projects including Something Like Seduction, Rachael Plays Guitar and Bob Rabbit, and a variety of solo performers to continuously sharpen his craft.

After playing his first show under his own name as Joey Gutos at Crescent Ballroom in mid-2019, he has been diving deep into himself as an artist to reveal his innermost truths in hopes of shedding light on the beauty that is often overlooked in the world, as well as the imperfections that help to guide us along a continued path of growth together.

Gutos is currently putting wraps on his upcoming EP with Anthony Brant of Highland Recording Studio and plans to begin performing with a full band once venues across the Valley begin to open once again.

Joey Gutos

joeygutos.com