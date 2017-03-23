QUADRAPHOENIX: ‘Four Bands, One Night, Lots of Memories’

Four corners of the Phoenix music scene will come together on March 24, when local bands Sunset Voodoo, The Hourglass Cats, The Real Fits and The Sink or Swim host a single release showcase at Crescent Ballroom.

Besides all four bands debuting singles, the event will also feature live painting by Tempe-based artist Matthew James, who will be promoting his non-profit startup, Unity Through Community.

“I’ve been wanting to do a conjoined release show for awhile, but just never really had a good idea on how to do it or who to do it with,” says Sunset Voodoo frontman Joey Gutos.

Gutos met the other musicians at local venues like Shady Park on University and Mill, where James also bartends. He says the idea bloomed through conversations about throwing a multi-faceted local event instead of just a typical concert.

“Everything with (James) happened at the perfect time too because I was just hanging out here one day, having a beer and he came over taking signatures because he had a petition to get the non-profit going and it just made sense as a community-type show to have something like that where it was benefiting something that totally embodies that idea of having an artistic community,” says Gutos.

He believes Crescent is the ideal venue for an event like this because it’s in the heart of downtown Phoenix, surrounded by local arts and culture. Not only is it one of the leading destinations for live music in the Valley, but it is also a place that brings people together.

Raquel Willand, who sings and plays guitar in The Real Fits, says it will not only be a sample of the diverse talent in Phoenix, but will showcase how well artists support each other in the local scene.

Gutos came up with the name QuadraPhoenix, a title that he feels epitomizes the mission of the event.

“There’s four different artists here, four different sounds all contributing to one thing and the word ‘quadraphonic’ means something that’s emitting from four different sources,” he explains. “We all have our own sound and we don’t necessarily sound super similar, but the vibes are there and we all are just fun bands to watch and play stuff that you can dance to and get down with or just close your eyes and listen to when you’re at home, alone… we’re just a really nice mesh of different kinds of music.”

Lou Resnick, The Sink or Swim’s drummer, believes each band’s goal to support the local scene and have a good time will translate through their performance, even though each act has their own sound.

“I feel like we can all fall under some subcategory of alternative, so in that sense it’s really diversifying that aspect of music because we all bring a different style to the table,” he says.

CDs featuring each band’s single will be sold at the event, proceeds of which will benefit Unity Through Community.

“People can not only have a great time seeing all the bands at the show, but they walk away with something to remind them of that experience and simultaneously it’s a marketing thing; putting our names out there is going to help our music resonate with each other’s audiences a lot more,” says Gutos. “I think a lot of people who come to these shows are big on supporting the arts and big on supporting us too.”

According to James, Unity Through Community is a multi-platform, arts-centric non-profit that will serve as a hub for community and creativity in the Valley.

“We want to take music, painting, ceramics, welding, film, photo, everything and have a spot where everyone can kind of come through in the community and get together and be able to do these things together,” he explains.

James is currently looking at a few locations in Tempe where UTC will be headquartered. Once he finds a location for the center, he wants to incorporate a recording studio, dark room, music venue and community garden.

“That’s how you get people together, the universal languages: music and art… something that speaks to everybody,” he says.

He also wants to offer volunteer opportunities and partner with the city to paint public murals in Phoenix.

“It’s that instant gratification kind of deal… when you see a giant mural going up and you’re like, ‘Oh, I know those guys. They’re making the city pretty,’” he says. “It gives you that home-y kind of feeling. Everyone’s here. The talent is here, the willingness is here, everything’s going, it just has no lightening rod. We want to be that lightening rod.”

James says he wants UTC to be a learning space as well, where people will leave having gained a new skill or experience.

“Or you’re just going to go down there and hang out and listen to some good music,” he says with a laugh.

Gutos felt this sentiment aligned perfectly with his vision for QuadraPhoenix.

“As far as the arts outside of music, I think having Unity Through Community is going to be ‘that thing.’ Yeah, we’re musicians but we’re doing this in support of the culture and local arts in general, having live canvas paintings, if we can, at least for Voodoo I would like to have some sort of a digital projection… just to make this show more of an interactive arts experience versus just music and I think that’s something every show should try to do, not just be, ‘Ok we plug our stuff in and play,’” he says. “If we make a big deal out of something, you want people to come out, you got to give people an entire experience. Obviously, what we’re best at is music and that’s what the main focus is, but any spices and extra things you can throw into the mix to make it more interesting, the more motivated people will be to come out.”

James agrees that the night is all about the music, but adds that “it’s the little things that matter.”

In addition to the live painting and CDs, these little things will include face painting and a raffle, prizes of which include art pieces inspired by the music, merch packages and signed event posters.

“Potentially you have the chance to get one of these paintings that’s going to be on your wall, that’s going to always remind you what an awesome time you had,” he says of the art pieces. “There is something powerful about when you have music going on. What we’re trying to do is get the music together, paint on the side and make a personal connection.”

“As far as the music scene goes here in Phoenix and what’s so cool about the show is that it’s definitely a very strong community,” Gutos adds. “I think everybody does better when they can help each other out and with this show, everybody’s releasing a single… it’s everybody’s show. Everybody’s equal parts.”

Though each band has different sounds and backgrounds, they have at least one thing in common: endless support for Phoenix.

“I like the scene because there’s a lot of different people who are very excited and enthusiastic and motivated and so many awesome bands that are popping up here and there. It’s really awesome to be part of it right now,” says Jared Wood, who plays guitar and drums in The Real Fits. “Four bands with styles that are very different all releasing singles. I think it’s going to be an awesome night and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Willand says the community aspect is featured in every part of the process, including working together to promote the event.

Cori Rios of The Hourglass Cats says his band is “a loose collective.” In the past, members have included everyone from German foreign exchange students to ASU Blue Devils from Japan.

“We kind of have a small family; it’s kind of the same thing I like about Arizona,” he says. “We have this group of people we can always count on and it’s nice having that backup and having that family. If anything falls through, your family’s got your back, and that’s just like Phoenix, for us and for our crew that we do it with, and this show is a prime example of that. Unlike other cities where there’s a lot of competition and it’s oversaturated, Phoenix is still before the comeup… there’s still just a lot of opportunity.”

The process was organic since each band had been planning to release new music in the spring. The Sink or Swim’s single, entitled “Arizona,” is especially opportune, says Resnick.

“It’s kind of like our ode to how we’ve been accepted into this music scene even though we’re not from here,” he explains. “It’s a nice spring-summer jam type song, feel-good vibes. We have a lot of stuff planned but this song definitely fits the vibe of this show.”

Resnick believes that QuadraPhoenix will inspire more events that embody local music, art and community.

“If this is a packed show and it’s a total success and everyone loves all the songs, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t do it again,” he says. “It seems like a great way to organize a show, DIY style and implementing elements from all over the board and showing that by collaborating and bringing other people together, you can make a show better than you may have expected.”

Gutos says Sunset Voodoo’s motto is to “embrace your wild side.” He hopes that this mantra will translate through each band’s performance and the energy of the event as a whole.

“Every show we play, any song, whatever we do, we always try to make it as natural and authentic as possible and that idea of wild, it’s not necessarily a crazy wild animal by any means, it’s more of embracing what’s true to you and doing what you feel like doing,” he explains. “So if you’re at a show and you feel like dancing like a goon, just do it. Don’t worry about what anybody else is thinking or who’s watching, that’s what’s going to be cool about this show. I think everybody’s just going to be down to have a good time and leaving all judgment out of the equation, being wild and having fun.”

Rios says this event will be a catalyst to prove how powerful the Phoenix music scene really is.

“We want to prove that the local scene is tight and you don’t need to be a national act to pack Crescent Ballroom.”

Gutos sums up his vision for the night concisely: “Four bands, one night, a lot of memories.”