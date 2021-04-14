Punk in the Park: Pennywise headlines festival’s first Arizona lineup

By College Times staff

In celebration of the return of live music, Punk in the Park is previewing its previously planned, much-delayed Orange County festival with a daylong slate of artists in Arizona.

Set from 2 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe, Punk in the Park – Arizona will be headlined by Pennywise, with support from Face to Face, Strung Out, Good Riddance, H2O, Voodoo Glow Skulls, the Bombpops and Slaughterhouse.

General admission tickets start at $45 plus fees; VIP tickets, which cost $99 plus fees, include access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP bar. Tickets are on sale at punkintheparkaz.com.

The event is produced by Orange County-based Brew Ha Ha Productions — known for its diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and festivals across the United States — in collaboration with promoter and Arizona local Nancy Stevens. The festival producers encourage attendees to drink responsibly.

Citing the importance of the health and safety of festival patrons, the festival producers are working with local health authorities to ensure that the event is safe and in compliance with all local regulations.

“This is the happiest I have been in a long time … an event, an actual festival with live music,” says event producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions. “It’s been so long, and while 2020 wasn’t kind to any of us, it was devastating for live music and live events. To be coming back, and with such an epic lineup of artists, is an incredible feeling.”

