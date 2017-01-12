Pop-Punk Pioneers: Sundressed has big plans for 2017

Helmed by singer-songwriter Trevor Hedges, Tempe-based trio Sundressed isn’t your average emo band. Hedges has forlorn folk rockers Bright Eyes to thank for his first foray into songwriting, and the band’s music is marked by lyrics that oscillate between disappointed and nihilistic. However, Hedges, along with guitarist Forest Walldorf and drummer Garrett Tretta, juxtapose earnest lyrics with upbeat, melodious instrumentals. With two EPs under their belt, the band will release their first full-length album this year. With big tour plans also on the horizon, this year may just bear witness to Sundressed’s coronation as the Valley’s kings of confessional rock. Hedges sheds light on making songs and making moves in 2017.

How do you describe your sound?

It’s more or less pop music, it’s just more heavy.

What I’ve noticed about your music is that it’s very catchy, but it has underlying confessional lyrics. Talk about that juxtaposition and your writing process.

Everything I write is really, really personal and I’ve been through a lot. I think it’s important to cover heavy subject matter that’s really real but also offer some kind of help or resolution. Instead of “This is sad, it sucks,” it’s like “This is sad but we got through it.” That’s what I want people to get out of it.

What was your first “aha moment” or the first song or band that really inspired you to write music?

It was definitely 100% Bright Eyes. I remember the moment when I first heard them and it kind of made me realize that you don’t have to have this crazy amazing singing voice; you just have to have something to say. That was what made me connect with music.

What are some other bands that you grew up listening to?

Saves the Day, The Get Up Kids, New Found Glory. I also like a lot of singer-songwriters like Elliott Smith and Ryan Adams.

When it came to putting a band together, how did that process work and did it happen organically?

I didn’t learn how to play guitar and write songs until I was like 19 or 20. My friend Robbie from (Phoenix band) Playboy Manbaby asked if I wanted to play a show, so I just got some friends to play my acoustic songs with a band and it was really fun. I ended up meeting Garrett, the drummer, who’s been here the whole time. We’ve had Forest now for two years. The first songs were very Bright Eyes-y and folky, and then it gradually built into more high energy and what it is now.

What’s responsible for your evolution of sound?

It sounds funny, but I just didn’t know how to write songs like that until I had the right guys to write with. I learned how to play guitar by learning how to play Bright Eyes songs. Also with that kind of music (pop-punk) coming back, it gradually just caught on.

Tell me about the songwriting process. What inspires you to write?

I write the base of our songs: the chords, the words and the melody and Garrett will come in and turn it into a rock song. We write a lot in the studio. We’ll start acoustic and build it part by part. I usually don’t know what I’m writing about until after the fact. We’ll record the song and then I’m like, “Ok that’s what that’s about.”

What are some of your goals for this year as a band?

We have a new record coming out in March. It’s a huge step for us…We’ve only done EPs. It’s our first full record. We partnered with Curtis Douglas, who did our last two EPS. He’s like an honorary member of the band at this point. We spent eight or nine months with him recording it, so it was a lot of writing and rewriting. I went in with 25 songs and came out with 11.

We’d really like to be full-time touring, and I think we’re close. We’ll probably tour six months out of this year, hopefully. It would be awesome to go overseas if that’s possible this year, or maybe next year. The goal is to start getting on tour as an opener for bigger bands like The Wonder Years, but it’s super competitive.

Why did you choose to release a full-length album now?

It just felt like the right time. We did two EPs in 2015 and we toured our asses off; we did the East Coast twice. We really built something and felt like if we released a record, more people would care about it.

What was your touring experience like?

I love it so much, but it’s super hard work. We don’t have a booking agent, so I booked the whole thing. It took a lot of sacrifice to make that happen, hours and hours of sending emails and getting like five back… But being on the road is the best feeling in the world. You wake up, you drive and you play a show and then do it all again. We went through a lot… We did really, really well on the East Coast. All the new pop-punk and emo bands are from out there, so the scene is way stronger out there.

What does that scene look like in Phoenix?

There aren’t a ton of bands here like us yet. There’s younger kids starting bands that are good and work hard. We play a lot of shows with hardcore bands.

Do you feel like being the pioneers of your genre here help you stand out or hinder you from connecting with audiences and other bands?

We never tour with bands from Phoenix; we always tour with bands from another state. When people saw that we were on the road and getting national press, people at home paid attention. It’s like, “We’ve been here the whole time.”

What’s your advice for aspiring musicians who are trying to make it big?

The biggest thing that people won’t do is invest in their band. I don’t spend money on anything except for our band because I want to do this so bad. If you record a record in your bedroom, no label is going to put that out. You have to invest in a good recording if you want to put out the best representation of yourself. Then, just work your ass off, that’s literally all I do. We’re 40% good songs and 60% hard work. I’ve kind of just learned it all from trial and error.