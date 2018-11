PHX Zine Fest is an annual event for DIY small press enthusiasts who create and consume self-published zines, indie comic books, photo books, art and political pamphlets. Last Saturday, zine appreciators, distributors and creators gathered at Unexpected Gallery in Downtown Phoenix for the third annual Zine Fest, which included panels, guest speakers, zine-making, alternative voices, lots of creativity and even more paper. All photos by Michelle Sasonov.