Phoenix Band Playboy Manbaby Is Finally Growing Up (Maybe)

If the Phoenix music scene is a melting pot, Playboy Manbaby is the spoonful of satirical Sriracha that spices it up.

Lyrically, the six-piece punk outfit — vocalist Robbie Pfeffer, bassist Chris Hudson, trumpet player David Cosme, drummer Chad Dennis, guitarist TJ Friga and saxophonist Austin Rickert — is political without being pugnacious, slightly disheveled without being discordant and off the wall without being esoteric.

The band is gearing up to release its fourth album, “Don’t Let It Be,” on February 25. Jostling chords and Pfeffer’s bold, raspy vocals accentuate the album’s lyrics, which effortlessly combine existential crisis and apathetic social commentary. Ultimately, it is a deft sonic satire delivered in 11 delightfully spazzy, screamy, trumpet-heavy cuts.

College Times caught up with the Phoenix native and ASU alum, 27, to get his take on the Valley’s music community, what kind of unprecedented high jinks fans can expect at their next show and why “Don’t Let It Be” is Playboy Manbaby’s coming-of-age album.

First of all, what the heck is a Playboy Manbaby?

Playboy Manbaby is a random one-off line from a web series. We just pulled that line out, but it’s kind of funny considering our general vibe and what we write songs about. It’s a good description for a lot of people I know and also us as a band, probably.

How did being born and raised in Phoenix affect you?

I think it’s affected everything I’ve done, the opportunities that I’ve gotten and how I interact with people. I think there’s a specific Phoenix identity and I would consider myself a part of it.

How would you describe that identity?

There’s a lot of places with a lot more defined identities, like the New York or L.A. personality, and ours is a little more relaxed. It’s not as competitive. It’s a little more collaborative. It’s a little bit nicer, less cutthroat. It’s hard to pinpoint it as a specific thing because we’re not a place with an accent or a particularly long history. I think the cool thing about Phoenix is everything is up for grabs because it’s such a new place.

How has Playboy Manbaby evolved?

In late 2012, we got a bunch of people who were in a bunch of other bands together. There was no real particular direction; we were just having fun. For the first couple years, pretty much anybody could join. At some point, we had eight people and sometimes we would only play with four. We got a final lineup in early 2014. The only thing that’s changed since then is we added a saxophonist last year.

Let’s talk about your album, “Don’t Let It Be”: Beatles spoof or political manifesto?

Our last couple albums have been plays on words of well-known classic rock albums. It comes from the Beatles album, but that’s pretty much the end of the similarities.

Did you intentionally release this album because of the current political climate?

Not really, because we were making this album before that was a thing. Trump’s a real garbage dude and a lot of his policies are absolutely bananas… but the reality is that he’s a symptom of a lot of much larger problems. There’s a lot of mistrust and misinformation among people and it didn’t start with him and unfortunately it won’t end with him.

That being said, let’s talk about using music as a vehicle to promote messages, political or otherwise. Do you try to do that?

I wouldn’t say we’re a super political band. I’m more about the personal struggle to not be a shitty person, as opposed to putting forth direct political messages. Some people can do it well; some people can do it in a really ham-handed, terrible manner. The difference between a Dead Kennedys album and Green Day’s “American Idiot” is pretty significant. At the end of the day, I want to be a musician more than I want to be a politician, so it’s a little hypocritical of me to be like “Yeah, I’m gonna solve all the problems!” because in reality, all I want to do is get in a van with my friends and tour around.

How do you describe your music to someone who’s never heard it?

We all listen to a lot of different music and that influences a lot of different stuff that we do. We all grew up listening to a lot of punk music, but we try to bring in a variety of stuff like classic funk records and a lot of contemporary stuff. It’s all over the place, which has been a really cool thing, but also a weird thing. It’s kind of nice to be the odd man out.

Give me your ideal festival lineup.

Festivals make me anxious because there’s too many people and I don’t like subsisting on churros for 12-hour stretches, but I’d like to experience what New York was like in the ‘80s or what Nigeria was like in the ‘70s with Fela Kuti. I really like the idea of these big cultural explosions, like everybody’s in a band and everybody’s making art. I feel fortunate to be in Phoenix at this time and see all these bands, too. It’s really fun to play festivals but I really can’t stand attending them. It sounds like a great idea, like “Oh man, I get to see literally every band I’ve ever loved all in the same place.” In reality, when you’re there and it’s hot and there’s a lot of dirt, it’s like, “I get to see all my favorite bands and feel the worst I ever have.” Playing outside is weird; the sound is never particularly good. I also think it’s funny whenever bands are playing in the middle of the day. It’s tough to create a captivating environment, but it’s a good opportunity.

Have you ever played a festival?

Yeah, we’re playing Viva Phx here, which we’ve played a few times and that’s a really cool festival. It’s kind of like South by Southwest in Phoenix. There’s a ton of little, different venues and you can just wander around; it’s kind of like a musical buffet.

Tell me about the songwriting process for the album.

I’m not the best musician as far as technical ability. I’m pretty sure our drummer is a better guitarist than I am. It makes for an interesting dynamic because everybody contributes to the whole thing. We show up with loose skeletons and build it up from there. I put a little more time into writing lyrics. Before that, it was a lot of trying to do it all in one night. There’s a little more thought to it, but there’s no one solution for us. We’ll try anything.

How long did it take you to make the album?

We started in late 2014. We recorded our last album in a day and a half. We decided to be full-on neurotic about it and I’m really happy with the final results. We definitely took the scenic route.

Would you say there’s an underlying theme of the record?

Uncomfortable people trying to be comfortable in the world.

What are you most proud of about the album?

That it’s done. We added a lot more than we’ve ever done in the past. We added different stuff that we’ve never tried out before. Despite it taking such a long time, we tried everything that we would’ve possibly wanted to do, so now we can walk away and be like, “Cool, I wouldn’t do anything differently.”

Would you say this is a turning point?

Definitely. We got to know more about who we want to be as a band and what we wanted to talk about and how we wanted to sound … We’ve learned a lot about everyone in the band and what we want it to be. From beginning to end, we’ve come out of it as a better band and as better people.

I’ve heard you guys are a force to be reckoned with when you play live. Tell me about your live shows and what you’re planning to do to promote your album.

I grew up listening to punk music and I really like energetic shows. Plus, I’m just kind of a nervous, twitchy dude in general. Playing live lets me get out a lot of extra energy that would be very inappropriate if I did so in a bank. We like costumes and unexpected changes and all that sort of thing. I want it to be a dynamic experience. I want it to be kind of like a bad high school theater production. The more we play together and the more we’ve gotten to know each other, the more we’ve made an attempt to actually have a plan and have it be less total chaos. Sometimes when you surprise the other people in the band, it doesn’t end well.

Has anything really bad ever happened?

Not recently. At the beginning of the band, we all drank a lot more and a lot more stuff got broken. Now we’re all class-A adults.

What’s your favorite venue in Phoenix?

Crescent Ballroom has the best sound, but I have the most connections with The Trunk Space. It’s an all-ages space, and that’s something that’s meant a lot to me for a long time. When I was a kid, I would have to go to places like the Marquee and The Clubhouse. Being at places like The Trunk Space really makes you feel like, “Hey, I can make a band and I’d be totally fine. I can be a part of this community and that would be great.” You never get that feeling when you’re getting hustled $7 hot dogs at the Marquee.

Check out Playboy Manbaby’s album release show at The Trunk Space, Saturday, February 25, 1124 N. Third Street, Phoenix, $10 at the door, $8 in advance.