On a Roll: ASU Wheelchair Basketball Club Rebounds for Second Season

One of ASU’s newest sporting clubs is rolling into its second season. After a successful inaugural season, the ASU Wheelchair Basketball Club is preparing to continue the victory.

However, there is a bit of uncertainty shrouding the upcoming season. Coaches and players from last season have left the team for various reasons, leaving the club in a scramble to recruit experienced players. Players say the club director may take over coaching duties, but the club is keeping its options open.

Before the grind of the season begins, two players from the club packed their bags and traveled to Indonesia on October 7. Students and teammates Donald Santoso and Christina Chambers traveled to Bali, Indonesia to train with the National Wheelchair Basketball Team. The National Team represents the entire country of Indonesia in tournaments with other countries.

Santoso says the focus of the trip will be running clinics to better develop the sport in Indonesia. As an Indonesian citizen, Santoso says he researched Indonesia last summer and discovered that the country hosts a tournament that brings in teams from Thailand, Korea, and Taipei. Santoso reached out to the Indonesian National Team and represented them in the tournament.

“After that tournament, I got more involved with the organization to help develop wheelchair basketball,” Santoso says.

Upon hearing about the trip through Santoso, Chambers expressed interest in going as well.

“I can’t wait to see a different culture,” Chambers says.

Santoso plans to play in the ASEAN ParaGames with the international team in 2017, as well as the Asian ParaGames in 2018.

“The goal is to train and develop a core national team,” he says. “They want to have a core team so they can consistently train and maybe even get funding from the government.”

Since their return, Santoso and Chambers will go back to their efforts of growing the club. Both Santoso and Chambers expressed that the turnover of coaches has been difficult for the current members.

“It feels like we are doing our first year all over again,” Chambers says. “We are going through so many different changes this year.”

Santoso says they are still in “limbo” when it comes to coaching this year.

Most of the recruiting for the club fell on returning players after the coaches left, he adds. The club has taken steps with the Disability Resource Center on the ASU Downtown Campus to help promote the club, where they have gotten most of their new players.

The club is classified as co-ed in order to have more players on the roster. With that, they have been granted a “grace period” from the National Wheelchair Basketball Association to allow players who don’t necessarily need the wheelchair to play.

The club has also pulled players from outside of ASU to help fill the roster.

“We still need those community players to jump in, because they have the most experience,” Santoso says.

Santoso stressed that the biggest issues so far have been finding experienced players and getting commitment from players who don’t attend ASU.

“Being kind of a minority sport, a lot of people don’t have a lot experience with it,” he says.

Santoso remains optimistic that the club can get enough players to make it a student-only club someday.

“Nobody really takes you seriously the first year,” Chambers says. “I think we kind of came out and proved ourselves.”

Chambers says she hopes the club can transition from a club to an athletic department, a change that will not only contribute credibility and success to the team, but will provide scholarships as well.

“I want to play in Wells Fargo Arena,” she says.

Santoso estimated that all but five of the teams 30 games are played on the road, mostly on the East Coast.

“We beat Auburn last year, which was sort of a stepping stone to prove we belong at the collegiate level,” Chambers says.

Joey Svetly, a new player this season, says he is already having fun with his new team.

He encourages anyone who is interested in the club to come out.

“Just try it out, give it a shot,” he says. “If you like it, definitely join the team.”

Despite the uncertainties that surround the season, the players remain positive for this season and hopeful that there will be many seasons to come.