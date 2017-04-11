OH NO, THEY DIDN’T! The Top 5 Curtain of Distraction Moments

As basketball season comes to an end, we celebrate the little things that make Sun Devil Basketball so special. Who could forget the endless supply of game day T-shirts, the camaraderie, the cool air at Wells Fargo Arena or the chanting of the 942 Crew, cheering ASU on thick and thin?

But what really makes ASU basketball stand out is the Curtain of Distraction — a PVC-pipe frame with black curtains. Behind lay some of the craziest gags known to mankind, all in hopes of distracting the opposing team.

We highlight five of the best moments the Curtain has given us through the years.

5. HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

The 942 Crew, ASU’s homegrown spirit squad, began the Curtain in 2013. Some of the first characters to make appearances were a grumpy grandma with cane in tow, played by founding member Alexandria Arroyo, and a squatting Richard Simmons, played by Trevor Zero. The Curtain quickly made an impact on ASU’s basketball records. Before, the opposing team would make around 75 percent of their free throw shots. Now, they sink below 50 percent. These first few characters proved ASU basketball had arrived in the world of crazy college student sections.

4. BETTER THAN ROMEO AND JULIET

A number of games have revealed a love story stronger than Shakespeare’s: a tale of two unicorns. Students, clad in oversized, slightly creepy unicorn masks, struggle to find a way to express their love. Spoiler alert: They end up making out through said masks. The unicorn has made a number of reappearances since. With the Curtain eventually finding its way into the New York Times, ESPN and Inside Edition, these simple unicorn masks helped build a national legacy.

3. LIKE A WRECKING BALL

There’s something about Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” music video that influenced a generation. The same can be said for when “Miley” made her first appearance behind the Curtain of Distraction. The move was originated by Tim Schodt, one of the founding members of the 942 Crew. Schodt, dressed as Miley from the video, pretended to swing back and forth on a black wrecking ball.

2. THE CURTAIN GETS SUNNY

This year, the 942 Crew took advantage of one of Hollywood’s funniest comedians: the one and only Charlie Day, from Fist Fight, Horrible Bosses and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Day was in town for a screening of his movie and ran down to Wells Fargo Arena to pull off the stunt. He appeared in a neon green bodysuit as Green Man, a hilarious character gag from It’s Always Sunny, before ripping off the mask to show the crowd it was him. While the Sun Devils didn’t win the game, Day’s karate movies distracted one Cal player from making a shot. Anytime the Sun Devils can get Sunny-er, it’s a win in our book.

1. GOING FOR THE GOLD

Without a doubt, the most iconic moment in Curtain of Distraction history brought a decorated Olympian to court. At the January 25, 2016, game against the Oregon State Beavers, Michael Phelps helped ASU’s 942 Crew throw off some free throws. Phelps appeared with two other students, sporting his gold medals before later stripping down to his speedo — as did his student counterparts. Needless to say, the crowd went crazy and the Oregon State Beavers missed both shots. Coach Bobby Hurley said Phelps’ appearance made a “major contribution” to the game. We’d say so!