By Annika Tomlin

Oreos should be dunked for 4 seconds.

54 out of the 100 deaths in all of William Shakespeare’s plays were from stabbings.

Adult tastebuds have an average lifespan of 10 days.

In 2009, Ontario, Canada, passed the “Apology Act” that says “sorry” can’t legally be considered an admission of guilt.

People inhale most oxygen through one nostril at a time.

Oscar Hammerstein II is the only Oscar to win an Oscar (1941).

A mosquito has 47 teeth to cut through the skin or layers of protective clothes.

Polar bears can run up to 25 mph.

Around 8% of a person’s body weight is just from blood.

There is a 1 in 1,461 chance a person is born on Leap Day.

People’s sense of taste and smell are cut down by 50% and 20%, respectively, during flights.