By Annika Tomlin

On average it takes 364 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.

There is 26 minutes of brooding silence in the “Twilight” movies.

A dairy cow will produce up to 3% more milk when listening to music.

Every person is born with only two natural fears: the fear of falling and the fear of loud sounds.

There is a 1 in 500 chance a person is born with an extra rib known as the cervical rib.

The average American spends 2.5 days a year looking for lost items.

In 1927, PEZ candy was introduced as an alternative to tobacco.

Dr. Seuss invented the word “nerd” in his 1950 book “If I Ran the Zoo.”

Passports only come in shades of four colors: blue, red, green and black.

A snail can sleep for up to three years.