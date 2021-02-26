By Annika Tomlin
On average it takes 364 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.
There is 26 minutes of brooding silence in the “Twilight” movies.
A dairy cow will produce up to 3% more milk when listening to music.
Every person is born with only two natural fears: the fear of falling and the fear of loud sounds.
There is a 1 in 500 chance a person is born with an extra rib known as the cervical rib.
The average American spends 2.5 days a year looking for lost items.
In 1927, PEZ candy was introduced as an alternative to tobacco.
Dr. Seuss invented the word “nerd” in his 1950 book “If I Ran the Zoo.”
Passports only come in shades of four colors: blue, red, green and black.
A snail can sleep for up to three years.CT