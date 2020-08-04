By Annika Tomlin

Oberlin College was the first college to have women graduates in 1841.

In 1996, Kermit the Frog gave the graduation keynote speech at Southampton College.

Only 0.4% of undergraduates attend an Ivy League school.

Gold has been an ASU color since 1896. Maroon and white were added to the color scheme in 1898.

November 1869 held the first football game against two colleges: Princeton (College of New Jersey at the time) and Rutgers. Rutgers won 6-4.

Sparky the Sun Devil became the ASU mascot in 1946.

Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia has the lowest acceptance rate of students only accepting 4% of applicants per year.

There are only four all-male colleges in the United States and 33 all-women colleges. CT