Octavio Serrano • COLLEGE TIMES

As of fall of 2018, roughly 36% of college students rated their health as very good, while 17% said their health was fair or poor.

Around 6.5% of college students stated they had used marijuana one or two days in the last 30 days.

Around 8% of students reported having ADHD, and 6% reported having a chronic illness.

Roughly 1.3% of college students have been diagnosed with bulimia and 1.7% had been diagnosed with anorexia.

As of 2018, around 41.2% of college students had seen a counselor, therapist or psychologist for mental health services.