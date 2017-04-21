My Favorite Records: Four Phoenicians wax nostalgic about the gems of their collections

DAVID ACCOMAZZO

Former music editor at Phoenix New Times



Years collecting records: 2

Number of records in collection: 50

Gems in collection: Let Them Eat Jellybeans (’80s punk collection), Shaft original soundtrack, Sleep’s Dopesmoker

What makes them gems: “Shortly after getting my record player, I bought the Shaft soundtrack on a whim. It’s now my favorite record, the first record where I truly enjoyed a transformative sense of discovery. The album itself has songs ranging from the conscious slice-of-life of ‘Soulsville’ to the softer lounge feel of ‘Ellie’s Love Theme’ to the 20-minute jam of ‘Do Your Thing,’ which is an exemplary funk jam that never plods despite its length. It is far from an underappreciated gem – it’s considered one of the best soundtracks of all time, responsible for inspiring people like Marvin Gaye and Curtis Mayfield to pen their own iconic soul soundtracks in the ’70s. But I had low expectations for the album, and it far surpassed them. Browsing through records at a store feels to me like an archaeologist unearthing a long-buried ancient city. Those weathered discoveries might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but they mean a lot more to the person discovering them. That’s why I collect records.”

CARLY “DANGER” SCHORMAN

Senior editor of YabYum Music & Arts



Number of years collecting records: 20

Number of records in collection: 574 in my home

Gems of my collection: Share by Cherie Cherie, Christmas Island by AJJ, Spill the Beans by The Beans, Dreamboat Annie by Heart

What makes them gems: “Over the years, my work with YabYum has led me to some truly tremendous Arizona musicians, so my first two listed come from that collection. Cherie Cherie’s Share and AJJ’s Christmas Island are stellar albums and both bands recruited local artists to create their amazing cover art. Really great album art help takes the sting out of forking over the extra cost for vinyl instead of just buying the digital version online. And since ‘gems’ also seems to imply something a little more obscure, I had to include Spill the Beans by The Beans. This album was originally recorded at East Wind Studio in Tempe back in 1969, but it was given new life for Record Store Day last year with a little help from Johnny D. Finally, I had to throw in Heart’s Dreamboat Annie because I have probably listened to that record more than almost any other in my vinyl collection. True story.”

JASON P. WOODBURY

Music journalist and social media manager for Zia Records





Number of years collecting records: 15

Number of records in collection: “I’m terrible about organizing and cataloging my stuff, which is embarrassing to admit. Conservatively, I’ve got around three thousand LPs and 45s – enough that I’m constantly trying to come up with new places to store them.”

Gems of my collection: “My ideal answer would be, ‘I don’t own any record I don’t think is a gem.’ But of course some stand out more than others, namely my copy of Waylon Jennings’ Waylon at JD’s. Despite its title, it was actually recorded at Audio Recorders, not JD’s, the nightclub where Waylon played in Scottsdale. It’s like owning a piece of Arizona and country music history. My copy of Nick Lowe’s Labour of Lust is dear to me. He’s one of my all-time favorite songwriters and he signed it with a word balloon on the cover outside of the Rhythm Room. I really treasure my copy of shoegaze band Starflyer 59’s 1995 album Gold. I scored it at one of the Zia Records locations in Las Vegas last year after searching for it pretty much every time I shopped in a record store since I’ve been buying records. Finding it felt like a real triumph.

I’m pictured here with the Ciao! Manhattan soundtrack, which comes out via Light in the Attic on Record Store Day. I wrote the liner notes.”

AMY YOUNG

Drummer for local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies



Number of years collecting records: 25-plus

Number of records in collection: “My collection’s size has varied over the years, due to different circumstances, but currently I have a couple hundred.”

Gems of my collection: “My gems are more about personal value than monetary worth. A couple include: Guided By Voices, Bee Thousand Director’s Cut. This came out about a decade after Bee Thousand was released in 1994. That was a huge time of transformation in my life and the record was part of it. It was so moving and powerful to me that it was part of what helped direct me to make a bigger pursuit of playing music. And a mutual love of GBV was a bonding factor in one of my earliest bands, the Jumping Bomb Girls, who still play to this day even though we all live in different cities. This version shows some of that album’s history and how it was edited down to that final, life-changing version. (Also), the Over the Edge movie soundtrack. Matt Dillon’s first movie is my favorite movie of all time. It’s the best story of teenage rebellion, ever. And it turned a sixth-grade me onto Cheap Trick, the Ramones, and the Cars. Forever grateful!”