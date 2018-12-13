Music Calendar December 2018/January 2019

DECEMBER 13
The Bro Show
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10
The Steve Gadd Band
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $28.50-$43.50
DECEMBER 14
2018 K-Love Christmas w/Big Daddy Weave, Brandon Heath, Kim Walker Smith of Jesus Culture, Sarah Reeves, Becca Bradley, Jonathan Chu
ASU Gammage, 7 p.m., $27-$76
Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns
The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8
Daughtry
Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30-$59
EDGE Happy Hour: Furious Styles Crew
Tempe Center for the Arts, 5:30 p.m., free
The Garden
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$20
John Prine
Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $76.15-$97.85
Sons of Serenip
Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $32-$44
The Steve Gadd Band
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $28.50-$43.50
Tengger Cavalry
Club Red, 7 p.m., $20-$25
VNV Nation
Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50
Yus
The Listening Room, 7 p.m., $20-$25
DECEMBER 15
An X-Mad Party
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $5
Blue October
Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $21
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $68-$104
Childish Gambino w/Vince Staples
Gila River Arena, 8 p.m., $44.75-$304.85
Earthless
Underground, 7 p.m., $15
EDGE Happy Hour: Jessi Teich
Tempe Center for the Arts, 5:30 p.m., free
Jared and the Mill w/Playboy Manbaby
The Van Buren, 7 p.m., $17
JMSN
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18
The Regrettes w/Welles, Micky James
The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $16-$18
Skeletal Remains
Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$13
DECEMBER 16
The Black Lillies
The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Irish Christmas in America
Musical Instrument Museum, 3 and 7 p.m., $35.50-$40.50
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
The Van Buren, 7:30 p.m., $37-$299
Ministry
Marquee Theatre, 7:15 p.m., $40-$70
DECEMBER 17
H.E.R.
Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $35
Irish Christmas in America
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $35.50-$40.50
DECEMBER 18
Brother Ali
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20-$75
Travis Scott
Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $35.20-$365
DECEMBER 19
Cult Leader
Club Red, 7 p.m., $13-$15
Spendtime Palace w/The Brazen Youth
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
DECEMBER 20
Adelitas Way
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $15-$18
A Swingin’ Christmas… Too!
Tempe Center for the Arts Studio, 7 p.m., $15-$25
DECEMBER 21
A Date Night Before Christmas: Notes from Neptune w/Thomas Love and Scott Worstell
The Listening Room, 7 p.m., $20-$25
EDGE Happy Hour: Flamenco Por La Vida
Tempe Center for the Arts, 5:30 p.m., free
Escape the Fate
Club Red, 6 p.m., $18
The Manhattan Transfer
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $38.50-$63.50
Michael Collins Trio
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20
DECEMBER 22
EDGE Happy Hour: Courtney Cotter King
Tempe Center for the Arts, 5:30 p.m., free
The Manhattan Transfer
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $38.50-$63.50
The Most Offensive Christmas Concert Ever!
The Listening Room, 7 and 10 p.m., $15-$30
Soul Power Band
The Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
A Very Jerry Christmas w/Jerry Donato and Nicole Pesce
Tempe Center for the Arts Lakeside, 7:30 p.m., $35
DECEMBER 23
Esteban
Musical Instrument Museum, 3 and 7 p.m., $38.50-$53.50
DECEMBER 24
Billy Watson w/Bill Tarsha and the Rocket 88s
The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10
DECEMBER 25
MERRY CHRISTMAS
DECEMBER 26
NO SHOWS SCHEDULED
DECEMBER 27
Dom Flemons
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$38.50
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
ASU Gammage, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$125.50
DECEMBER 28
Delcoa
Tempe Center for the Arts Studio, 7:30 p.m., $15
Jerry Riopelle
The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $25
Lydia
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$20
The Sugar Thieves
The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10
DECEMBER 29
Jerry Riopelle
The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $25
Lydia
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$20
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers
The Van Buren, 7:30 p.m., $39-$52
DECEMBER 30
Cash’d Out
The Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $15
Spafford
The Van Buren, 8:30 p.m., $22
DECEMBER 31
The Black Moods
Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $20-$40
Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns
The Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $15
Spafford
The Van Buren, 8:30 p.m., $22
JANUARY 1
The Hot Sardines
Musical Instrument Museum, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., $33.50-$43.50
JANUARY 2
NO SHOWS SCHEDULED
JANUARY 3
Sunny Side w/Breaking Bones, No Lungs
The Rogue Bar, 8 p.m., $10
Leo Kottke
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $48.50-$53.50
Violent J w/Esham
The Rock, 8 p.m., $20-$25
JANUARY 4
Fake a Home
The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$14
Geocentric
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., free
Leo Kottke
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $48.50-$53.50
Shadow Guilt
Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$13
JANUARY 5
Holiday Hangover: an ’80s Tribute Festival featuring live bands covering the Cure, Duran Duran, New Order and the Smiths
The Van Buren, 8 p.m., $15-$20
JANUARY 6
2000 Foot Turtle
The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $5-$7
The Amity Affliction w/Senses Fail
The Van Buren, 7 p.m., $25-$29
Jam Session: Beth Lederman
The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$10, or free for instrumentalists and vocalists who sit in
JANUARY 7
John Sebastian
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$53.50
JANUARY 8
John Sebastian
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$53.50
JANUARY 9
Francine Reed
ASU Kerr Cultural Center, 7:30 p.m., $10-$39
gnash
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Jag
Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Lucky Devils
The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free
JANUARY 10
Danielle Durack w/Sydney Sprague, Lighthouse, Faun Flora
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
The Undercover Dream Lovers
The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
JANUARY 11
El Ten Eleven
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18
The Epherial
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Kindread w/Kill Babylon Coalition
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10
Melvins
The Rebel Lounge, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25
Michael LeDonne Groover Quartet
The Nash, 7 and 9:15 p.m., $11-$49
Styx
Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $49-$350
Tom Petty’s Wildflowers Tribute
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Walter Trout Band
The Rhythm Room, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $25
JANUARY 12
A.J. Croce: Croce plays Croce
Mesa Arts Center’s Piper Repertory Theater, 7:30 p.m., $40
Andreilien w/Mindex
Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Crazy Town w/Lethal Injektion
Club Red – East, 6 p.m., $12
Mother Mother
Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35
Paul Thorn
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$45.50
Styx
Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $49-$350
The Temptations w/The Four Tops
Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$213.50
Walter Trout Band
The Rhythm Room, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $25
West by Northwest
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$25
Zeppelin USA: An American Tribute to Led Zeppelin
The Van Buren, 8 p.m., $23-$42
JANUARY 13
88 Fingers Louie
The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $16-$18
Jam Session: Ioannis Goudelis
The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$10, or free for instrumentalists and vocalists who sit in
Marmalade Skies
The Rhythm Room, 4 p.m., $15
Sunday A’Fair
Scottsdale Civic Center Park, noon to 4 p.m., free
JANUARY 14
Amen Dunes
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$24
Disturbed
Gila River Arena, 7:30 p.m., $38.75-$143.10
JANUARY 15
Bayside: Acoustic Tour
Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $22-$26
JANUARY 16
The Brother Brothers
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $20.50-$30.50
Eugene Hideaway Bridges
The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12
The Flesh Eaters
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $27-$3