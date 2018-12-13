Music Calendar December 2018/January 2019

DECEMBER 13

The Bro Show

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10

The Steve Gadd Band

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $28.50-$43.50

DECEMBER 14

2018 K-Love Christmas w/Big Daddy Weave, Brandon Heath, Kim Walker Smith of Jesus Culture, Sarah Reeves, Becca Bradley, Jonathan Chu

ASU Gammage, 7 p.m., $27-$76

Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns

The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8

Daughtry

Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30-$59

EDGE Happy Hour: Furious Styles Crew

Tempe Center for the Arts, 5:30 p.m., free

The Garden

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$20

John Prine

Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $76.15-$97.85

Sons of Serenip

Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $32-$44

The Steve Gadd Band

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $28.50-$43.50

Tengger Cavalry

Club Red, 7 p.m., $20-$25

VNV Nation

Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50

Yus

The Listening Room, 7 p.m., $20-$25

DECEMBER 15

An X-Mad Party

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $5

Blue October

Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $21

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $68-$104

Childish Gambino w/Vince Staples

Gila River Arena, 8 p.m., $44.75-$304.85

Earthless

Underground, 7 p.m., $15

EDGE Happy Hour: Jessi Teich

Tempe Center for the Arts, 5:30 p.m., free

Jared and the Mill w/Playboy Manbaby

The Van Buren, 7 p.m., $17

JMSN

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18

The Regrettes w/Welles, Micky James

The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $16-$18

Skeletal Remains

Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$13

DECEMBER 16

The Black Lillies

The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Irish Christmas in America

Musical Instrument Museum, 3 and 7 p.m., $35.50-$40.50

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

The Van Buren, 7:30 p.m., $37-$299

Ministry

Marquee Theatre, 7:15 p.m., $40-$70

DECEMBER 17

H.E.R.

Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $35

Irish Christmas in America

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $35.50-$40.50

DECEMBER 18

Brother Ali

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20-$75

Travis Scott

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $35.20-$365

DECEMBER 19

Cult Leader

Club Red, 7 p.m., $13-$15

Spendtime Palace w/The Brazen Youth

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

DECEMBER 20

Adelitas Way

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $15-$18

A Swingin’ Christmas… Too!

Tempe Center for the Arts Studio, 7 p.m., $15-$25

DECEMBER 21

A Date Night Before Christmas: Notes from Neptune w/Thomas Love and Scott Worstell

The Listening Room, 7 p.m., $20-$25

EDGE Happy Hour: Flamenco Por La Vida

Tempe Center for the Arts, 5:30 p.m., free

Escape the Fate

Club Red, 6 p.m., $18

The Manhattan Transfer

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $38.50-$63.50

Michael Collins Trio

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $10-$20

DECEMBER 22

EDGE Happy Hour: Courtney Cotter King

Tempe Center for the Arts, 5:30 p.m., free

The Manhattan Transfer

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $38.50-$63.50

The Most Offensive Christmas Concert Ever!

The Listening Room, 7 and 10 p.m., $15-$30

Soul Power Band

The Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

A Very Jerry Christmas w/Jerry Donato and Nicole Pesce

Tempe Center for the Arts Lakeside, 7:30 p.m., $35

DECEMBER 23

Esteban

Musical Instrument Museum, 3 and 7 p.m., $38.50-$53.50

DECEMBER 24

Billy Watson w/Bill Tarsha and the Rocket 88s

The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10

DECEMBER 25

MERRY CHRISTMAS

DECEMBER 26

NO SHOWS SCHEDULED

DECEMBER 27

Dom Flemons

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$38.50

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

ASU Gammage, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$125.50

DECEMBER 28

Delcoa

Tempe Center for the Arts Studio, 7:30 p.m., $15

Jerry Riopelle

The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $25

Lydia

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$20

The Sugar Thieves

The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10

DECEMBER 29

Jerry Riopelle

The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $25

Lydia

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $18-$20

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers

The Van Buren, 7:30 p.m., $39-$52

DECEMBER 30

Cash’d Out

The Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $15

Spafford

The Van Buren, 8:30 p.m., $22

DECEMBER 31

The Black Moods

Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $20-$40

Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns

The Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $15

Spafford

The Van Buren, 8:30 p.m., $22

JANUARY 1

The Hot Sardines

Musical Instrument Museum, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., $33.50-$43.50

JANUARY 2

NO SHOWS SCHEDULED

JANUARY 3

Sunny Side w/Breaking Bones, No Lungs

The Rogue Bar, 8 p.m., $10

Leo Kottke

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $48.50-$53.50

Violent J w/Esham

The Rock, 8 p.m., $20-$25

JANUARY 4

Fake a Home

The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$14

Geocentric

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., free

Leo Kottke

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $48.50-$53.50

Shadow Guilt

Club Red, 6 p.m., $10-$13

JANUARY 5

Holiday Hangover: an ’80s Tribute Festival featuring live bands covering the Cure, Duran Duran, New Order and the Smiths

The Van Buren, 8 p.m., $15-$20

JANUARY 6

2000 Foot Turtle

The Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $5-$7

The Amity Affliction w/Senses Fail

The Van Buren, 7 p.m., $25-$29

Jam Session: Beth Lederman

The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$10, or free for instrumentalists and vocalists who sit in

JANUARY 7

John Sebastian

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$53.50

JANUARY 8

John Sebastian

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$53.50

JANUARY 9

Francine Reed

ASU Kerr Cultural Center, 7:30 p.m., $10-$39

gnash

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $20-$25

Jag

Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Lucky Devils

The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free

JANUARY 10

Danielle Durack w/Sydney Sprague, Lighthouse, Faun Flora

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

The Undercover Dream Lovers

The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

JANUARY 11

El Ten Eleven

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18

The Epherial

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Kindread w/Kill Babylon Coalition

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10

Melvins

The Rebel Lounge, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25

Michael LeDonne Groover Quartet

The Nash, 7 and 9:15 p.m., $11-$49

Styx

Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $49-$350

Tom Petty’s Wildflowers Tribute

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $12-$15

Walter Trout Band

The Rhythm Room, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $25

JANUARY 12

A.J. Croce: Croce plays Croce

Mesa Arts Center’s Piper Repertory Theater, 7:30 p.m., $40

Andreilien w/Mindex

Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $13-$15

Crazy Town w/Lethal Injektion

Club Red – East, 6 p.m., $12

Mother Mother

Crescent Ballroom, 7:30 p.m., $25-$35

Paul Thorn

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$45.50

Styx

Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $49-$350

The Temptations w/The Four Tops

Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $49.50-$213.50

Walter Trout Band

The Rhythm Room, 6 to 7:30 p.m., $25

West by Northwest

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$25

Zeppelin USA: An American Tribute to Led Zeppelin

The Van Buren, 8 p.m., $23-$42

JANUARY 13

88 Fingers Louie

The Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $16-$18

Jam Session: Ioannis Goudelis

The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$10, or free for instrumentalists and vocalists who sit in

Marmalade Skies

The Rhythm Room, 4 p.m., $15

Sunday A’Fair

Scottsdale Civic Center Park, noon to 4 p.m., free

JANUARY 14

Amen Dunes

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$24

Disturbed

Gila River Arena, 7:30 p.m., $38.75-$143.10

JANUARY 15

Bayside: Acoustic Tour

Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $22-$26

JANUARY 16

The Brother Brothers

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $20.50-$30.50

Eugene Hideaway Bridges

The Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12

The Flesh Eaters

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $27-$3