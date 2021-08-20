Modern Love: Eatery adds ghost kitchen near ASU campus

By Annika Tomlin

Modern Market Eatery, which began as a healthy fast-food-style option in the fall of 2009, made its Arizona debut in 2016 after its birth in Colorado.

According to CEO and co-founder Anthony Pigliacampo, the restaurant was created to make “healthy food delicious, affordable and fast.”

“My business partner and I thought that there were lots of people like us in the world who eat the majority of their meals out just because of a busy lifestyle,” Pigliacampo says.

“We hated the fact that just because we did that, you had to eat food that wasn’t really good for you or that you didn’t want to eat. So, we looked at the fast-food model and I said, ‘Is there a way that we can make fast food great food?’ and built an entire company around that idea.”

Modern Market has three in-person locations in Arizona — Old Town Scottsdale, Ahwatukee and North Scottsdale, and added a delivery-only location in Tempe in December. Other locations for the franchise reach Colorado, Texas and Indiana.

“Arizona was kind of one of the first metro areas that we hit,” Pigliacampo says. “It’s similar to Colorado and has a lot of active health-minded folks so we thought it would be a great market to expand the brand into.”

Pigliacampo decided on a delivery-only ghost kitchen because it’s “much easier to open than a full location.”

“We like the Tempe market a lot,” he says. “We know that with the student population and the university population etc., delivery would be very popular so it was a way for us to enter the market very rapidly than we would have otherwise.

“We’ve been looking for street locations in Tempe for a few years and have not found the exact right one so we thought that the ghost kitchen would be a good way to go ahead and get a toehold in the market as we continue to look for a physical location.”

Modern Market offers a broad menu of scratch-prepared items and limitless customization that enables anyone to find something that fits their food lifestyle.

“Our Baja blackened chicken salad is my absolute favorite menu item,” says Pigliacampo, of the salad priced between $8.45 and $12.45, depending on size.

“It’s Southwestern-inspired salad with spicy dressing, blackened chicken thighs, a whole bunch of great vegetables and interesting toppings. I probably eat that five days a week I can’t get enough of it.”

Other menu items include protein bowls, soups, all-day breakfast and chef bowls including the curry salmon bowl made with sustainable salmon, warm organic rice and quinoa, marinated kale, coconut sweet potato curry, toasted coconut and green onion ($13.95).

“Our most popular item is our chicken and veggie plate,” Pigliacampo says.

“You get hand-carved roasted chicken with just vegetables on the side of your choosing. It’s just a plate of delicious scratch-made food and I think that really highlights what makes our brand unique.” CT

