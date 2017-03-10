Mix & Mash: A Q&A with Viva PHX headliner Girl Talk

Slim Thug and Sonic Youth. Fleetwood Mac and ‘N Sync. Pre-Pablo Kanye and Jefferson Airplane.

These are just a few artists you might pluck out from the hundreds of songs sampled on Girl Talk’s meticulously frenetic 2006 breakthrough album Night Ripper.

Girl Talk, a.k.a. 35-year-old Pittsburgh native Gregg Gillis, is possibly the only person who can pull off looping a Biggie verse over the piano from “Tiny Dancer,” and then following it up with a sonic scrapbook that ranges from Paul Wall to Paul McCartney. This is what has made him the reigning master of mashups for nearly two decades.

Gillis has skillfully and single-handedly synthesized the soundtrack of a generation — by seemingly recycling the track lists from Now CDs from the last five decades. Shards of original synth samples are sparsely freckled throughout the album. They shine through catchy riffs of classic rock songs and infectious hooks from popular rap cuts like diamonds, and are equally as rare.

Though Night Ripper is often lauded as Gillis’ magnum opus, his success continued with 2008’s masterwork Feed the Animals and 2010’s All Day, which further explored the producer’s prowess when it comes to chopping up popular songs to make strikingly different, repurposed ones.

His quirky fervor and finesse have also made him a favorite on the festival circuit. Gillis is known for being a sweaty, shirtless powerhouse on stage, and though he’s coy about what’s next, if it’s anything like the blistering intensity and innovation he brings to his albums and live sets, he definitely has a few tricks up his sleeve.

Gillis has won the stamp of approval from hip-hop heads and hipsters alike, as well as prestigious publications such as Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound and The New York Times. He has also been the headlining act of major festivals ranging from Coachella to this weekend’s Viva PHX. Gillis has been keeping fans on their toes with effortless dexterity since the early 2000s. And he’s certainly not stopping now.

I saw you at a music festival in San Diego in 2009. I was in high school at the time and I remember my little teenage brain exploding and being like, “Damn, this dude’s the life of the party.” I had never seen anything like it before, with the balloons and toilet paper and everyone on stage. Can you give our readers a glimpse into what they can expect if they’ve never seen Girl Talk live?

The show is something I’ve been cultivating and building over the years and it’s always kind of slowly evolving. I always wanted to have a real show vibe as opposed to feeling like you’re in a dance club, so I’ve always tried to build up the atmosphere of a house party on a much bigger scale. These days, I’m playing primarily new stuff and then try to really interact with the audience and break down that barrier and get people on stage and have the physical elements that you mentioned — confetti and toilet paper and all of that. I just like to make it kind of like a spectacle version of a house party.

As far as your music goes, I’ve heard that you make each album as one piece of music and then you break it up into individual songs. Do you do that for every album and how do you decide to slice it up?

I’ve done that basically every album since Night Ripper in 2006. Slicing it up and picking the songs, for me, is actually kind of a frustrating process because I don’t think of them as songs, but I just break it up to make it easier to navigate and have people jump around a little more. I try to pick out a somewhat reasonable song length and somewhere where it seems like a natural break, but it almost counters what I’m trying to do with the album because I want the album to really flow as a whole. The goal is that, even when I break it into songs, I don’t want it to seem like there’s a division there. That’s kind of how I build material for my shows: just constantly building this big collage. I hope it all works as a whole as opposed to recognizing one song ending and another beginning.

Can you give me an idea of the technical side of making your music? How much time and effort goes into making each cut and how do you do it?

It’s a process that just never stops for me. I work on music the majority of every single day. I always have a running list of material I want to get to — pop songs I haven’t used, new things coming out — so I spend a lot of time just cutting up those samples, isolating bits and pieces of it and basically organizing that material. I would say the second part overall is just the trial and error process of trying out different combinations of material together. There’s lots of things that click a little bit and then when I find something I’m really into, I might try to implement that into the show. When I’m doing live shows, it’s always an area to try out new ideas. A lot of times I play something I love and other times I might feel indifferent toward it, and then based on the response I get from the show or my own personal opinion, that kind of goes on to govern what will eventually make it onto an album. By the time I sit down to do an album, it may have been years of trying out these different things, so I have a pretty good idea of certain bits and pieces, certain things flowing into each other, and then it’s a matter of just editing that together. With the show, I trigger every sample by hand and on the album, I can make it a lot more detailed, so when I sit down to actually edit an album, it’s kind of like taking those basic ideas that I flesh out in the show and then doing a much more involved version of it. Putting a time to the whole thing is difficult just because I’ve been doing it for a long time and I do it every day. Most of the time, things I chop up and songs I try out just don’t see the light of day. I only want to play things live and only really want things on the album that I really love, so I think that’s really at the heart of the project — just spending a lot of time trying out ideas that don’t really work and going through hundreds of those to find that one that I think is really interesting.

So when you hear a song, are you like, “This Three 6 Mafia song would sound really good with a Smashing Pumpkins riff?”

A lot of times, I don’t intuitively make a connection but I just hear something that I like. There’s a difference too because there’s things that I like that I still don’t think would work. I think what I do is I hear things that I know could work with something else, so it’s like an isolated part or potentially with a rap song, it’s maybe a flow or something like that, so I hear certain things and I think, “This could connect with other things,” but I’m not necessarily making those connections on the spot. Then it’s a matter of sitting down with that song that I want to try out and just running through a bunch of different ideas. Sometimes that will be a whole day process, just trying out tons of different things and speeding it up, slowing it down, trying out different pitches and tempos and all of those things. A lot of times it’s like, “I love this song, I want to do something with it!” but it may take hours to find where it works and then oftentimes it might not work at all. And a lot of times, a song will come out and I really love it and I want to implement it into the set, but sometimes I can’t find that thing that it connects with.

What programs or software do you use to mash up your songs?

I use a program called Ableton Live to try out a lot of the ideas. I use that to structure things and try out different combinations of material, but then when I perform live, I use a program called AudioMulch, which basically allows me to have a bunch of different loops and things that are isolated and kind of triggering those on the fly. I’ve been dabbling in more production work recently for rappers, making beats and things like that, and I’ve been doing that on Ableton as well.

I remember downloading tracks from Night Ripper off of Limewire onto my clunky, first generation iPod. How does it feel to be headlining festivals more than 10 years after that era and how has your style evolved since the early days?

Yeah, that’s a good question. It’s bizarre to me because I think even prior to Night Ripper, I had been doing Girl Talk for about six years and at that point, I thought I’d kind of hit the ceiling. I never intended for this to be something that would be headlining festivals or even having a major draw. The first time I came to Phoenix, I played at a spot called Modified Arts in 2004 and I’m guessing there was probably 10 to 15 people there. That’s what the shows were like back then. That was, for me, a big success to be from Pittsburgh, basically on the other side of the country, and be able to travel to Phoenix and draw 15 people when I was touring with a couple of my friends. That definitely wasn’t a failure. I came up doing weird, experimental music prior to Girl Talk and just never really had a following, so even if a few people enjoyed what I did, that seemed like a big success. So, I think when Night Ripper happened, and the shows started picking up and started selling out, and I started playing bigger events, that seemed great and beyond what I expected to happen. But at the same time, the music business is fickle and people move on from things really quickly, so I definitely didn’t necessarily envision it lasting for a long time. I was prepared to do music for a couple years and then go back to my day job. I’m obsessed with making music and I try to not make decisions based on sustaining a career; I make decisions based on what’s creatively interesting for me and what I think is the best way to keep it moving. Somehow it just kind of kept going and building and I feel like even now, people still just hear about me for the first time and it’s been a very grassroots effort, it’s just been a word-of-mouth thing like you were saying, people finding out about it on Limewire and downloading or sharing with friends. It’s very organic… I still work basically within the same world as those albums Night Ripper and Feed the Animals, but I think I try to keep pushing it to evolve it and it changes up as music changes. I pick and choose elements from things happening that I like now… there’s a lot of trends happening and I’ve never tried to jump ship to any particular thing, I do try to take little bits and pieces of elements I like and kind of work it into my world. I think my sets now sound drastically different than they did in 2010 or 2006, so kind of working under that umbrella of sampling tons of songs, mashing things up, then using that general format but also kind of jumping with the times and just keeping it evolving as music technology and music in general changes.

Speaking of having a day job, when Night Ripper blew up, you still had one, right? When did the Superman and Clark Kent of Girl Talk cease to exist?

Night Ripper came out in the summer of 2006, and then I, for a year, worked a day job which was doing biomedical engineering work, and then I would fly out on the weekends and do shows. I basically had a schedule of every Friday and Saturday, having shows and getting back into the cubicle on Monday morning and the people at my work did not know about it. I just didn’t feel the need to share; keeping the two things separate was just the easiest way of living back then. Again, I just didn’t necessarily expect to sustain this as a career. I started getting bigger a lot faster than I anticipated, and then it just got to the point where I thought, “Hey, if I quit my job, and even just do this for one year, that would be a dream come true,” so that was the goal in 2007; “I’ll quit and then at the very least, I’ll know I can live off of doing shows for a year.” Since then, I haven’t really looked back, it just kind of keeps going and it’s absolutely crazy that it’s 10 years later at this point.

The jury still seems to be out on a definitive meaning behind the name “Girl Talk.” Where did it come from and what does it mean to you now?

That’s a really bizarre thing to have the defining thing in my life be named “Girl Talk.” Like I mentioned earlier, prior to doing Girl Talk, I was in a lot of underground, weird, experimental bands and you kind of pick a project name and you don’t expect for it to go on for a long period of time, it’s kind of like a specific time and place. I think when I initially picked the name, the idea was that I was involved in this underground, electronic experimental scene and I did think that scene had a slightly anti-pop feeling to it. A lot of people in that world are against it and it was also very male-dominated, so I just thought the name “Girl Talk” was something that kind of sticks out like a sore thumb because it kind of sounds like a Disney pop group or something. It’s kind of like a pop culture phrase… I love pop music and I love pop culture, so I was embracing that openly, but I was also kind of using that as a tool to be a little confrontational in that underground scene. So, I kind of picked that name on purpose as a band name that people would potentially be embarrassed to be associated with or something that seemed very not aligned with that scene. It was an idea that was concentrated on that specific moment, something I did not expect to last 17 years.

How do you classify yourself? Are you a producer? A DJ? Something in between?

I’ve always just thought of myself as a producer. I’ve never DJ’d in the traditional sense and I think those lines are very blurry nowadays and I think that’s a good thing. I think a lot of great DJs produce, I think a lot of producers dabble in DJing. It’s kind of all in between. In all the years of doing this, I’ve never played an altered song by someone else. I incorporate other people’s music in everything I do, but it’s always going to be a manipulated version that’s kind of recontextualized or collaged. I’ve always thought a DJ, in the most basic terms, is someone who plays someone else’s music, and I guess I do that to a degree, but the goal was always to recontextualize and make something new. I understand if someone kind of lumps me in with DJs, I’m definitely not offended by that term. I just never thought of myself in that traditional DJ role.

There’s a sample on a song off of Night Ripper, I believe it’s “Hold Up,” and there’s a 30-second beat at the end. I remember hearing it and thinking, “I love this,” so I scoured the internet and discovered that it was an original composition. Do you create your own music and incorporate it into your mashups a lot? Is it part of a full-length song that you never released?

I think on Night Ripper, Feed the Animals and All Day, there’s at least a couple sections on all those albums that are original synth parts. I think on Night Ripper, it’s just that part and then on the last song, there’s another segment like that. In the last few years, I’ve done a lot more of that as I’ve gotten deeper into production and blurring those lines. That song on “Hold Up” is on more of a keyboard, pop sort of tip and I really like music like that. I think that kind of style was influenced by some things I was listening to at the time. I do, with my albums and with the shows I do, blur the lines between what is original and what’s not. That was something I always enjoyed doing, incorporating a little, truly original part just to have in there and flow in and out of other parts. On Night Ripper, I also feel like it’s, not a palate cleanser, but it’s definitely a change of pace. Using synths and original melodies sound drastically different than sampling a song from the ‘80s or something like that. I always want the albums to be as diverse and unpredictable as possible, but still very cohesive. With parts like that, I was definitely trying to use it as a tool to make it even more diverse, like “This doesn’t sound like anything else on the album,” but it works within the context and it kind of flows in and out as naturally as any of the other samples. It wasn’t part of a bigger song or anything, but back then I did a full demo version. I never intended to release it, but I did have a 2 or 3 minute version that I put on the internet. I wasn’t really trying to make a big deal out of it but over the years, people have mentioned that particular part, so I put that out some time last year.

Are you working on an album right now? What can fans expect in the next year?

I’m constantly working on a bunch of material. I put out a project with Freeway a couple years ago that was basically me making beats and him rapping. I’ve been doing some more things like that, nothing I can officially say yet until it’s 100 percent, but the seed is planted for some more collaborative work with other people. As far as the traditional mashup thing, I’m always working on that and doing the shows and some festivals this summer, definitely playing a lot of new stuff. Again, this is kind of weak news because I can’t say who it’s for, but I should be having an official remix for someone coming out within a few weeks here and that is kind of more on a mashup tip. I have a lot of things happening, so I want to be actually releasing some music this year, but I don’t think it will be in the form of a solo mashup album.

Catch Girl Talk during Viva PHX on Saturday, March 11 at Comerica Theatre.